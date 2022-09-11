New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Vice President Kamala Harris, in a new interview, ripped Republican “electoral denials” ahead of November’s midterm elections for damaging the United States’ reputation for upholding “democratic principles” and “the rule of law” on the world stage on the 21st anniversary. 9/11 terrorist attacks.

In an interview that was taped earlier in Houston, Texas and aired Sunday on NBC’s “Meet the Press,” host Chuck Todd asked the vice president if the threats the US faced after 9/11 were equal or greater than the so-called threats. The country now faces “from within”.

Harris, who previously served on the Senate Intelligence Committee, said the nature of the foreign and domestic threat is “very different” but “each is dangerous.”

On the committee, she said she worked with fellow Democrats, Republicans and independents who “put Americans first, focused on threats to our national security, on common ground with a common purpose, which is to defend our country against attacks.”

“When I think about what we’re seeing from the inside to the attacks, I wish we approached it the same way through some partisan lens,” Harris said. “I think it’s a threat and I think it’s very dangerous and it weakens us.”

Harris has met with more than 100 foreign heads of state, and in those rooms, the United States represents the importance of democratic principles, the rule of law and human rights.

“The rest of the world — like any role model — looks at what we do to see if it matches what we say,” Harris said. “So, we look at the fact that 11 people are currently running for secretary of state — the ones who protect the integrity of the voting system in their state — election denials.”

“You are paired with people holding some of the highest elected offices in our country who refuse to condemn the January 6 coup,” she added. “And I think that sends a signal, ‘Hey does America still value what they talk about?’ It is the integrity of democracies that means defending the rule of law and the sanctity of these systems and speaking out when they are under attack.”

“What is an anti-fascist?” Todd asked later in the interview, referring to Biden’s latest anti-GOP moniker.

“Listen … let’s not get caught up in politicizing the fact that most people in America know that it’s not good for our country when we have people who deny the election or try to obstruct the results of the election. Our country voted for the president of the United States,” Harris said. “Looking at where we are, to your first question — we have to acknowledge that there is an attack from within and we have to take it seriously and we all stand together and not think about it through a partisan lens, but as Americans.”

Todd Biden quoted the inaugural address, repeating that “politics doesn’t have to be a raging fire that destroys everything in its path,” before noting the president’s recent comments on “semi-fascism.”

“Joe Biden has spent his entire career — it’s worth watching — working across the aisle … sometimes he’s been criticized for believing in bipartisanship, for believing in compromise,” Harris said. “But there are moments when we also have to admit, all the good people who care about our country, there are people who are clearly not protecting our democracy right now. And I think we need our commander-in-chief. The president of the United States will speak and what this means for our strength and our future. The alarm sounds, much less to our integrity.”

Harris, who declined to comment on how individual Democratic candidates are running their campaigns in some races across the country, insisted that the “issue of choice” is on the ballot less than two months later, in the November midterms, after the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. used