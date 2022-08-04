Voting in Tennessee Thursday: What to know about the primaries

Polling will open at 7 am and close at 7 pm.

Thursday is Election Day in Tennessee.

On the ballot are county general election races, amendments to Nashville’s metro charter, and primaries for state and federal office.

Those primaries include Democratic gubernatorial races and contests for redrawn state House districts and all nine state congressional seats. Half of the state Senate is up for election this year.

At the congressional level, all eyes are on newly drawn districts in the Nashville area.

Here’s what you need to know:

When will the polls open?

Polling will open at 7 am and close at 7 pm.

Who is running for governor of Tennessee?

Statewide, there is a competitive primary for the Democratic gubernatorial nomination. Three candidates are vying for the chance to take on incumbent Republican Gov. Bill Lee in the Nov. 8 election. Lee faced no GOP primary opposition.

Memphis community activist Karnita Atwater, Nashville physician Jason Martin and Memphis City Council member JB Smiley are competing in the Jr. Democratic primary.

Here’s more about the candidates:

Carnita Atwater calls for ‘real change’ in bid for Tennessee’s Democratic gubernatorial nomination

Jason Martin believes he has a chance to defeat Gov. Bill Lee if elected by Democrats on Aug. 4.

JB Smiley Jr. has always aimed high. Now he’s going for a Democratic gubernatorial bid

What about Congress?

Polling is on in all the nine Congress seats in the state. Much of the focus is on the newly drawn 5th Congressional District. In an aggressive redistricting effort, General Assembly Republicans this year Redrawn the 5th in a Republican-friendly districtBy dividing Nashville into the 5th, 6th and 7th congressional districts.

New congressional districts in and around Nashville include:

5th District: Southwest Davidson County and Columbia

6th District: East Nashville and Cookeville

7th District: Includes North Nashville, Downtown and Clarksville.

The 5th District attracted a feeding frenzy in the Republican primary, where nine candidates are vying for the GOP nomination. Top fundraisers in the race include former state House Speaker Beth Harwell, Maury County Mayor Andy Ogles and retired Brig. General Kurt Winstead.

On the Democratic side, current state Sen. Heidi Campbell, D-Nashville, is unopposed in the Democratic primary. Current US Rap. Jim Cooper, D-Nashville, did not seek re-election.

In the 6th and 7th Districts, both Republican incumbents US Rep. John Rose and Mark Green are running for re-election.

Political newcomer Randall Cooper And Clay Faircloth is running for the Democratic nomination in the 6th.

Nashville community organizer Odessa Kelly Running unopposed in the Democratic primary for the 7th Congressional District.

What about legal races?

Most notable are an open Senate race in Davidson County and two open state House races, along with a state Senate race involving the Republican majority leader in Williamson County.

► In Senate District 19, which includes much of North Nashville, many candidates are running in the Democratic primary against retired Sen. Fighting to replace Brenda Gilmore, D-Nashville.

In the Democratic primary, the candidates were Barry Barlow, Jerry Maynard, Charlene Oliver, Rosie Turner, and Ludi Ann. Wallace is. While Prime Hernandez is the only Republican candidate in the race.

► In Senate District 27 in Williamson County, Senate Majority Leader Jack Johnson, R-Williamson County, faces a challenge to his political right from conservative activist Gary Humble. Humble rose to prominence through Tennessee Stands, an organization he formed to push back against COVID-19 restrictions.

There are no Democratic challengers for the seat.

After the retirements of Democrats Jason Potts and Mike Stewart, Nashville has two open state House races.

► In District 52, community activist Justin Jones and Metro Council member Delisha Porterfield are competing in the Democratic primary. There is no Republican challenger in the race. The district includes parts of eastern Davidson County, including a portion of East Nashville, the area around the airport, and the J. Includes Percy Priest Lake.

► In District 59, Caleb Hammer is unopposed in the Democratic primary, while Michelle Foreman and Wyatt Rampy are running in the Republican primary. The district includes the southern portion of Davidson County, extending to Bellevue, Belle Meade, and Oak Hill while extending along the county border with Williamson County.

What else should I know?

There are also 10 judges on the ballot to hold their seats in retention elections, including five Tennessee Supreme Court justices and five appellate court justices.

Retention elections in 2014 became highly controversial, and a constitutional amendment passed later that year reformed the way the governor appointed judges. Justices, judges of the Court of Appeals, and judges of the Court of Criminal Appeals are selected by the Governor and appointed for eight-year terms after confirmation by the General Assembly. At the end of their terms, voters can choose to retain or replace them.

A “change” vote has occurred only once. Once again, replacements will be appointed, not elected.

Melissa Brown, Adam Friedman, Duane W. Gang, Meghan Mangrum, Cassandra Stephenson and Maria Timms contributed to this report.