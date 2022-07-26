New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Americans in Northern Virginia are split when it comes to the hardest-hitting Democrat in the 2024 presidential race.

“I think the Democratic field is a little bit split right now … but it’s hard to tell,” Daniel told Fox News. “It’s going to be a very wide-open field and we’ll have to wait and see.”

Gregg, a longtime Alexandria, Va., resident, said, “I don’t know of any candidate I’d be happy to support, and I’m definitely a Democrat.”

President Biden has said he wants to run for president in 2024, but that hasn’t stopped candidates from raising their national profiles. According to TPUSA’s most recent straw poll, California Governor Gavin Newsom has been identified as the most difficult Democratic candidate for the Republican presidential race in 2024.

30.3% said Newsom would be a difficult Republican to beat; 13.6% said former First Lady Michelle Obama; 10.5% said former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton; 10.3% said Senator Bernie Sanders; 7.9% said Vice President Kamala Harris; Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez said 5.9%, according to the poll.

Newsom will be hard to beat because of his popularity, John told Fox News.

Layla told Fox News that she believes Harris is the best for the job. “Beating a female candidate as a front-runner seems almost impossible, especially since Biden is older.”

Another woman, May, agreed. “I would say Kamala Harris has a very good chance.”

“I think it’s similar to Obama. She’s a woman. She’s a black woman. So, I think she can really appeal to that demographic,” May said.

Cory Booker and Pete Buttigieg have a shot, Daniel told Fox News.

Daniel sad: “I think the challenge is that both Biden and Trump are too big for the country. So I think Biden can beat Trump again. But I think a lot of Democrats are looking for someone else and a lot of independents are looking for someone else.”

“[Biden is] It will be 80 years,” said Letitia. “By then [of] He will be almost 82 years old in 2024 elections.

“His approval ratings are so low, he promised so many things when he was running for president that he didn’t deliver,” May said of President Biden. “He’s also getting older, so people have a lot of concerns about that.”

Laila says Biden no longer has any appeal. “His appeal in the last election was that he wasn’t the other guy.”

“He’s getting old, he hasn’t kept his promises, and overall, I think people are getting very fed up with politicians.”

Letitia said, “Right now, it looks like Biden, but, you know, it’s a long way from here to ’24.”

Brooke Singhman and Tyler Olson contributed to this report.