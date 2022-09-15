Voters in these states can make big changes in how their elections are run

Toggle caption John Moore/Getty Images

John Moore/Getty Images

This fall, Michigan and Nevada have competitive, top-of-the-ticket elections for offices like governor.

But that’s not all. Voters in swing states can also make significant changes in how their elections are administered.

There are Michigan and Nevada in the states Where voters will decide on ballot measures related to the election process this year. Here’s a rundown.

Solutions of Michigan

Michigan was officially added to the list last week after the state’s highest court commanded Board of State Canvassers — which formerly deadlock Along partisan lines — to validate citizen-led reform on the ballot. (The court ruled similarly for a closely watched measure on abortion rights.)

“Spread the Vote” proposal let’s make A series of changes In the Michigan constitution, including expanding access to early voting, absentee ballots and ballot drop boxes, and allowing voters to sign an affidavit to verify their identity without a photo ID.

The amendment push comes after Michigan Democratic Governor Gretchen Whitmer vetoed Several Republican-led ballot measures have passed in the past year.

And here’s a different proposal, the “Safe MI Vote” — which the GOP supports and would tighten voting rules — organized Also, although it is not on the 2022 ballot. If “Promote the Vote” passes this fall, supporters of the “Safe MI Vote” could make several changes in the future.

Even bigger changes could be coming to Nevada



Toggle caption Trevor Beckson/Getty Images

In Nevada, another one Improving citizen leadership would establish open primaries, with all candidates on one ballot and the top five leading. Ranked-choice voting is used for general elections until the winner gets a majority. This system will be in place for state and federal elections, but not for presidential contests.

Notably, the Las Vegas Review-Journal Adds This unique Nevada detail: Because the proposal “would amend the state constitution, it would need to be approved by voters in 2022 and again in 2024 to take effect beginning in the 2026 election cycle.”

The changes in Nevada, if approved, would be similar to the new system in Alaska that helped Democrat Mary Pelto win a special congressional election two weeks ago over the top two Republicans. Nevada’s top Democrat, its governor and two US senators, however, opposition Switch to open primaries and ranked-choice voting.

Elections Some Wyoming Republicans want to limit the Secretary of State after Trump’s election

Elections Mid-term elections need activists. Teenagers, veterans and lawyers are coming forward

Complicated story in Arizona

Another major swing state, Arizona, a proposal on the ballot this fall that will add an identification requirement to the voting process.

And it appeared that voters might weigh a more comprehensive ballot measure, if not for controversial court rulings that kept it off the ballot.

Late last month, the Arizona Supreme Court upheld the decision Arizona Republic is described “A surprise reversal by a lower court judge struck down the Arizona Free and Fair Elections Act, falling 1,458 short of the 237,645 valid voter signatures needed to qualify for the Nov. 8 ballot.”

Supporters of the proposal — which would have made several changes to expand voting access, including same-day voter registration — blasted the ruling by a high court judge. All assigned by Republican governors.

“Voters turned in 475,000 signatures — more than double the 237,645 required. But, Gov. [Doug] Ducey’s expanded and stacked Supreme Court found a way to invalidate more than 50% of the signatures,” said ballot spokeswoman Stacey Pearson. statement to do Arizona Mirror.

Opposition to this proposal said It would have made “fundamental” reforms and challenged thousands of petition signatures, partly because of paperwork problems with signature-gatherers.

Some other ballot measures to look at

– Connecticut: Voters will decide Whether to amend or not The state constitution allows lawmakers to pass bills for in-person early voting. is Connecticut One of only four states In which early personal voting is not available for all voters.

– Nebraska: Like Arizona, so will Nebraskans Vote on the Photo ID proposal.

– Louisiana, Ohio: Both States There are measures preventing non-US citizens from voting in any local elections. The proposals follow efforts in some municipalities across the country to open local elections to non-citizens.