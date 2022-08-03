Voters in Kansas rejected an amendment to keep abortion legal in the state

Toggle caption Daniel Kurtzleben/NPR

Lawrence, Kan. – According to the Associated Press, voters in Kansas on Tuesday rejected a proposed state constitutional amendment that would have said the state has no right to abortion.

Kansas was the first state to vote on abortion rights after the US Supreme Court ruled in 2011 Dobbs v. Women’s Health Institute of Jackson.

The vote, for now, protects access to abortion in Kansas and serves to buck the regional trend of states that significantly restrict access. Since the overthrow of Roe v. crazyKansas has become an abortion destination for people from other states.

Supporters argued that the amendment was necessary to correct what the Kansas Supreme Court overreached in striking down some of the state’s previous abortion restrictions in 2019.

Opponents argued that the amendment would set up state legislators to pursue a total abortion ban.

Republicans, for the most part, kept quiet before Tuesday and wouldn’t say how much they want to limit abortion access if the amendment passes.

Kansas prohibits Abortion In the state, limiting abortions after 22 weeks of pregnancy where the life of the pregnant woman is in danger. The state also requires an ultrasound before the procedure, among others.

Those restrictions would have remained in place whether the amendment passed or failed. The vote in this red state could be a sign of what’s to come in other abortion votes around the country later this year.

Dylan Lissen Reports on politics for the Kansas News Service.