New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Von Miller was unimpressed with Tampa Bay Buccaneers running back Leonard Fournette’s block on Micah Parsons on Sunday night. A win over the Dallas Cowboys, And called on the NFL to take action

Fournette teamed up with left tackle Josh Wells to block a star pass-rusher late in the second quarter, which gave Tom Brady time to lay down a 48-yard bomb to Julio Jones. Although Fournette’s hit was not short, the A linebacker for the Buffalo Bills Intuitively took issue with the blindside hit.

“This bloke must be removed from the game,” he wrote on Twitter on Monday. “This is the future and we let the offense tee off on our marquee pass rushers! You can get the job done without this much contact!”

The Buccaneers’ Mike Evans made a ridiculous one-handed catch against the Cowboys

The former NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year shared his own blunt opinion on Black.

“Now go watch the tape! And see what happened when me and him were on each other (sic) !!! You hit someone without looking straight at you p——!! Stop hyping this weak a– s— it’s Football!!

“It’s nothing crazy about football!! Crack blocks happen!! You’re so funny!!!”

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Fournette is the game’s leading rusher 127 yards on 21 carries, averaging six yards per attempt. After the game, head coach Todd Bowles was asked about his takeaway from Fournette’s performance in the Bucks’ 19-3 win over Dallas.

“Lenny did a heck of a job running hard and being physical and finding holes. I thought the offensive line did a great job blocking. It was a total team effort tonight,” Bowles said.

Click here to get the Fox News app

Brady, improved to 7-0 Against the Cowboys, 18 of 27 for 212 yards with an interception, and he was sacked twice by Parsons.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.