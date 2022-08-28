New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Lizzo took center stage as MTV celebrated Sunday night Music videos And the artists who created the sounds of the year at the Video Music Awards in New Jersey.

The “Good as Hell” singer wore a voluminous black strapless gown with billowing fabric tied across her chest that cascaded down a dramatic train. She slicked back her hair and wore triple gold hoop earrings to match the lip ring.

The red carpet was buzzing A-list stars Ahead of the show at the Prudential Center, it will mark the return of the live show for the first time since 2019, before the coronavirus pandemic shutdowns forced productions to restructure the awards ceremony.

“Bachelorette” star Rachel Lindsay wore a little black dress with fringed tassels as she posed for snaps before heading into the show.

MTV VMAS 2022: Who’s Performing and Everything You Need to Know

Her “Bachelor Nation” pal, Taishia Adams, opted for jewel tones as she slipped into a silky green number with a thigh-skimming slit.

Host LL Cool J took to the carpet wearing a sleek black leather ensemble with a matching T-shirt, black combat boots and sunglasses.

His co-host, Jack Harlow, clutched a leather memo and wore a chocolate brown suit with lenses to compliment the trendy color palette.

The Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award is presented to an artist who has consistently released videos that have had a significant impact on pop culture in general and videos released by other artists. This year the award will go to rapper Nicki Minaj.

“Nicki has broken barriers for women in hip-hop with her versatility and creative artistry,” Bruce Gilmour, president of music, music talent, programming and events at Paramount+, said in a statement. “She changed the music industry and cemented her status as a global superstar with her crossover appeal, genre-defying style and unmistakably ‘Nicki’.”

Not only did Minaj receive the coveted award, but she’s making a comeback Stage at the VMAs After an absence of four years. She is expected to perform a medley of her biggest hits and is excited for her fans.

“I’m receiving the Video Vanguard Award at the 2022 #VMAs!” she wrote on Instagram. “DON’T YOU!!!! I REPEAT!!!! YOU WANT TO MISS MY PERFORMANCE NOTTTTTTT.”

Kane Brown Makes MTV VMA History as First Male Country Artist to Perform at Awards Show: ‘A Huge Honor’

Kane Brown exclusively told Fox News Digital that “it’s a huge honor” to make history as the first male country music artist to perform at the awards show.

“I think we all have moments and memories from watching the show’s performances and collaborations,” he said. “It’s being a part of an iconic show, and I’m really honored that they asked me. I can’t give away too much, but I can say that they can expect something they haven’t seen before. .”

Click here to sign up for the Entertainment Newsletter

Speaking to Fox News Digital, Brown said it was hard to decide What an artist He is very excited to watch and which performer he would like to work with in the future.

“I don’t even know if they’ve revealed the full lineup yet, but there are too many amazing shows going on to pick one,” Brown explained. “I love doing collaborations. I think different artists always have different things to offer and it’s also a great place creatively to get in a room and learn from each other and grow and create something your fans and you can be proud of.”

Artists nominated for the night’s most prestigious award, Video of the Year, include Doja Cat for “Woman,” Drake for “Way 2 Sexy,” Ed Sheeran for “Shivers,” Harry Styles for “As It Was,” Lil Nas. X and Harlow for “Industry Baby” and Olivia Rodrigo for “Cruel”