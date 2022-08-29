New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

MTV Video Music Awards Sunday night and spoke with Yaniv “Nev” Shulman on the Fox News Digital red carpet about his hit TV series “Catfish,” based on the documentary of the same name.

When asked how he’s keeping the show fresh after a decade on the air, Neve said, “Cami, our new cohost, is a big step in keeping the show fresh. I’m excited because [Laura Perlongo] He is going to do some episodes. We have a few more Special guest companions They will pop up in the future.”

He continued, “But honestly, what keeps the show fresh is that as the stories and culture change and social media changes, the show keeps updating itself. Combined with great post-production and graphics and editing, it just keeps. Working.”

“Catfish” originally aired on November 12, 2012 and is one of MTV’s longest-running shows. The show is based on the premise of people writing to Nev and his co-host to ask for help deciding whether they are being “catfished”, which is slang for being on the receiving end. Someone using a fake identity online. This is accomplished through a combination of background checks, investigations, and on-camera confrontations between the Catfish team and the “Catfisher.”

“Our craziest story is probably a mother catfishing a teenage boy with pictures of her own daughter,” Neve said. Fox News Digital.

The MTV Video Music Awards have long been a cultural staple with many icons Pop culture moments happening on stage. Tonight’s show features a star-studded lineup of performers including Lizzo, Maneskin, J Balvin, Anita, Panic! At the Disco, and for the first time ever, a male country artist, Kane Brown performed.