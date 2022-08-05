Vladimir Putin and Tayyip Erdogan met in Sochi

With regard to Syria, Mr. Putin said they would discuss “security issues in the region, primarily the Syrian crisis,” focusing on efforts to normalize the situation in that country rather than sharp differences. Turkey has long threatened to invade Kurdish groups along the border, but wants to do so without risking an armed confrontation with Russia that soured relations in 2015 after the Turks shot down a Russian fighter jet.

Mr. Erdogan, touching on many of the same topics, said the steps taken on issues such as energy, grain, the Black Sea and transport are examples of the important role that Turkey and Russia play in the region.

Mr. Erdogan is walking a fine line in order to retain the ability to negotiate with both Russia, NATO’s adversary, and Western members of the alliance. Turkey has insisted on its refusal to join Western sanctions against Russia, irritating its NATO allies, but Mr. Erdogan has also taken the plunge to ease his initial objections to Sweden and Finland joining the alliance as a bulwark against Russian aggression.

Russia is Turkey’s biggest energy supplier, providing a quarter of the country’s crude oil imports and almost half of its natural gas purchases last year. Rosatom, Russia’s state-owned nuclear corporation, is building a nuclear power plant in the Mediterranean that is projected to supply 10 percent of Turkey’s energy needs when it is scheduled to be completed in 2026.