Nick Cannon was thrilled He is expecting his 10th childBut Vivica A. Fox is raving about his parenting style.

In an episode of Fox Soul’s show, “Cocktails with Queens,” the “black-ish” actress slammed Cannon specifically for the example he was setting in the black community.

“I don’t like it. You can be like, ‘He’s got money, this, that and the third,'” Fox said. “But black families need a foundation, especially a strong father. This, in my opinion, is not a good representation of that.”

in episodeClaudia Jordan, Lisare McCoy, Syleena Johnson and Fox discuss the news headlines and are quick to comment on Cannon giving birth to another child.

Fox says being a father is not just about “taking pictures… Children deserve a father figure, especially young children. They need positive father figures, especially African-Americans.”

Fox doubled downSaying, “Fatherhood requires responsibility, accountability, and children need that in their lives.”

Although each woman shared a slightly different opinion, everyone agreed that Kanan was a good guy.

Speaking directly to the canon, they asked Mariah Carey’s ex-husband to appear on their show to discuss what fatherhood is like for him.

Canon has two children with Carey, Moroccan and Monroe; Brittany Bell, Golden Sagan and Powerful Queen are two with a third; two children with Abby De La Rosa, Zion Mixolydian and Jillian Hair; and Brie Teecee, a child with legendary love. Alyssa Scott, a child he had with Jen, died in December at age 5 months

A representative for Nick Cannon did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital’s request for comment.