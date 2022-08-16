New You can listen to Fox News articles now!

Entrepreneur and author Vivek Ramaswamy Its newly launched fund, aimed at boosting US energy production, has already raised more than $100 million.

Last week, Ramaswamy’s Ohio-based asset management firm Strive unveiled an exchange-traded fund DRLL that aims to be an energy index fund to counter the ESG movement that is disrupting American energy.

In a press release obtained by Fox News Digital, DRLL reported over $100 million in assets under management (AUM) and over $160 million in trading in its first full week of launch.

“This is an important milestone and the first step in our journey,” Ramaswamy wrote in a press release. “Our goal is to unlock the potential of the US energy sector by mandating companies to focus on excellence, including more oil and gas production, rather than social agendas imposed by large ESG-related asset managers.”

“We believe our message and mandate to US companies is already resonating with the American people,” said Matt Cole, head of product at Strive. “Unlike a typical ETF launch, where you see small dollar transactions, DRLL’s success is driven by small dollar transactions.”

Earlier this month, Ramaswamy teased his new venture during an interview with Fox News Digital, saying his energy-based index fund would compete with investment giants like BlackRock and Vanguard and promising to bring “a different shareholder voice to the boardroom of corporate America.” Focus on strengthening the energy industry instead of “this toxic political and social agenda”.

“That means yes, drilling for more oil. Yes, fracking for more natural gas. Yes, doing whatever allows you to be most profitable and successful in the long run, regardless of somebody else’s political agenda. No one is making that noise in the energy sector today. Sangen, this is the shareholder mandate that Strive plans to deliver to US energy companies,” Ramaswamy told Fox News Digital.

ESG, which stands for environmental, social and governance, has become a growing concern among conservative critics who charge that prioritizing social justice and the green agenda is ultimately harming consumers and business owners.

Ramaswamy, “Woke, Inc.” Author of And the forthcoming book “Nation of Victims” denounced ESG for becoming powerful enough to “dictator the flow of capital into the country”, calling it “one of the definitive threats to both capitalism and democracy”.

“There’s an unprecedented consolidation of capital, $22 trillion of capital in the hands of just three big investment firms that are now using this philosophy that government through the democratic process couldn’t do through the front door. That’s why I look at it, I think, as one big spectacle of capitalism and democracy.”

While he called on Republicans, especially GOP governors, to act “more aggressively,” Ramaswamy believes this is a “market problem” that requires a “market solution” rather than resorting to government intervention.

“At the end of the day, if there are big three asset managers who are using their market power to force companies in every sector, from energy to consumer products companies to tech companies, to behave in a certain way, there has to be a new big. -scale asset managers who are day-to-day They represent the will of the American people by investing their money and speaking up and advocating for what, in fact, most everyday citizens would want,” Ramaswamy told Fox News Digital.

Strive’s co-founder and executive chairman sounded the alarm about how ESG has directly impacted the ongoing energy crisis.

“We have a massive energy crisis in this country, a supply-demand imbalance that American energy companies cannot meet because of the constraints imposed on the sector,” Ramaswamy said. “The ESG movement has effectively demanded that American oil companies drill for less oil, that they frack for less natural gas, that they produce less energy. In fact this has created a massive oversupply problem, which has led to higher gas prices. On the contrary States are starting to create rolling blackouts. And the right answer is to remove the shackles and handcuffs from these companies, not just through regulations… [but] Only through the private sector.”

In recent weeks, nations such as Sri Lanka, the Netherlands and even Canada have drawn up plans to implement ESG-influenced policies and restrictions.

A ban on chemical fertilizers in Sri Lanka led to shortages and economic instability – and protesters in the capital, Colombo, forced President Gotabaya Rajapaksa to evacuate his palace.

In the Netherlands, angry farmers blocked roads to protest Prime Minister Mark Rutte’s government after similar green restrictions – the world’s second-largest food exporter besides the United States – forced its agricultural sector into chaos.

More recently, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced plans to mandate reductions in agricultural emissions, which a Bloomberg analysis suggested “risks [its] grain production.”

