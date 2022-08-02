Visiting Taiwan, Pelosi ended three decades of confrontation with China

WASHINGTON. In 1991, a trio of junior members of the House of Representatives on a bipartisan trip to Asia were inspired by a Chinese dissident they visited in Hong Kong to make a gesture of solidarity with government opponents and the victims of the Tiananmen Square massacre when they arrived in Beijing.

They quickly picked up on the bold idea.

“We all nodded in agreement at the same time,” recalled Ben Jones, then a Democratic congressman from Georgia, who toured with John Miller, a Washington Republican, and Nancy Pelosi, then a budding Georgia Democrat. California.

Making their way to the vast square where the uprising had been brutally suppressed two years earlier, the three American guests unfurled a banner provided by the dissidents and smuggled to the mainland by Mr. Jones.