Visiting Taiwan, Pelosi ended three decades of confrontation with China

WASHINGTON. In 1991, a trio of junior members of the House of Representatives on a bipartisan trip to Asia were inspired by a Chinese dissident they visited in Hong Kong to make a gesture of solidarity with government opponents and the victims of the Tiananmen Square massacre when they arrived in Beijing.
They quickly picked up on the bold idea.
“We all nodded in agreement at the same time,” recalled Ben Jones, then a Democratic congressman from Georgia, who toured with John Miller, a Washington Republican, and Nancy Pelosi, then a budding Georgia Democrat. California.
Making their way to the vast square where the uprising had been brutally suppressed two years earlier, the three American guests unfurled a banner provided by the dissidents and smuggled to the mainland by Mr. Jones.
“To those who died for democracy in China,” read the message, embroidered in Chinese and English.
The brazen demonstration provoked a swift police response and a diplomatic skirmish, though not on par with the international outrage surrounding Tuesday’s visit to Taiwan by Mrs. Pelosi, who is now Speaker of the House of Representatives.
But the two events are linked by Ms. Pelosi’s long-standing activism on China. Her current clash is just the latest in a career of more than three decades in which she has challenged the Chinese government on human rights and other issues. And it was another example of how Washington’s most powerful woman doesn’t shy away from what she sees as a worthy fight.
Her allies said that if someone leaked information about her travel plans, hoping that angry resistance from the Chinese government or fears expressed by the Biden White House could dissuade her from going, then they were gravely mistaken.
“They picked the wrong person,” said Rep. Jim McGovern, a Massachusetts Democrat who has worked with Ms. Pelosi on China’s human rights issues and visited with her in the past. “She’s the kind of person who can’t be intimidated. She doesn’t give in to bullies.”
While her refusal to cancel the trip in the face of Chinese threats and White House concerns seemed reckless to some, the visit was in line with Ms. Pelosi’s deep-seated position that China should be held accountable for its stance on Tibet and Hong Kong. , as well as his treatment of Uyghurs and the imprisonment of political activists.
It was also typical of the California Democrat, whose performance puts her second in line for the presidency. She rarely shied away from public threats from her opponents and sometimes went out of her way to remind them of the stiffness of her spine.
Ms. Pelosi, 82, who said Congress would end her speakership after this, is also looking at her legacy, which includes her intransigent stance toward China.
Since the administrations of Presidents George W. Bush and Bill Clinton, Ms. Pelosi has insisted that the economic benefits of US relations with China should not eclipse its human rights record or deter harsh criticism from national leaders.
“If we don’t stand up for human rights in China for economic reasons, then we lose the moral right to speak up for human rights anywhere else in the world,” Ms. Pelosi said last year, marking the 32nd anniversary of the massacre. on Tiananmen Square.
She regularly promoted legislation on behalf of Hong Kong and Tibet; received the Dalai Lama, the Tibetan spiritual leader, on Capitol Hill; and called for a diplomatic boycott of the Beijing Olympics. She has repeatedly broken with Mr. Clinton in his quest to grant and maintain privileged trade status for China, a policy he says can improve China’s human rights record through international engagement. Ms. Pelosi strongly disagreed.
“By adhering to a policy that supports the Chinese government, the United States actually supports the containment of the Chinese people, their hopes and aspirations,” Ms. Pelosi said in a 1997 critical speech to the Clinton White House.
China has taken note of her frequent criticism. Following her last year’s call for a boycott of the Olympics, a foreign ministry spokeswoman accused her of spreading “lies and misinformation” and playing “vile political games” using human rights as an excuse to “slander and slander China.”
AT opinion Published Tuesday in The Washington Post, Ms. Pelosi reminded readers of her trip to Tiananmen Square 30 years ago.
“Since then,” Ms. Pelosi wrote, “Beijing’s appalling human rights record and disregard for the rule of law have continued as President Xi Jinping has increased his power.”
Allies noted that Ms. Pelosi’s stance on China draws not only on the Asian constituency in her San Francisco district, but also on her long tenure on the House Intelligence Committee, including as chairman.
“This is a continuation of the work and leadership that she has been doing for 33 years,” said Carolyn Bartholomew, Ms. Pelosi’s former chief of staff, who is now a member of the US-China Economic and Security Review Commission.
Given her history with China, her decision to see the trip through, despite warnings from both Chinese and US officials, came as no surprise to her fellow lawmakers.
“This is not something unexpected,” Mr. McGovern said. “It was a problem for her every day when she was in the US Congress. She is an outstanding human rights activist.”
She also received strong support from Republicans — usually her harshest critics — who hailed her decision to go ahead with her plan to visit Taiwan and said she had no choice after the Chinese government threatened retaliation if she came to Taipei.
“I’m going to use four words in a row that I haven’t used in this way before, and these four words are: ‘Speaker Pelosi was right,'” Missouri Sen. Roy Blunt, a member of the Republican leadership, said in a statement. . “It’s important for us to stress that Taiwan is important to democracy, that Taiwan is important to our national security, that Taiwan is important to our economy,” he added. “And I suspect others will follow Speaker Pelosi’s lead.”
Privately, some Democrats have complained about the timing of the visit, which has been pushed back from April after the speaker tested positive for the coronavirus. They said the furor was distracting from some of the Democrats’ congressional gains and seemed to reflect a desire to dominate the world stage as her time as Speaker expires.
But those most familiar with Ms. Pelosi’s views on China said they had little to do with the politics of the moment.
“She was very strong in defending human rights,” said Mr. Jones, a former television actor who served twice in the House of Representatives and still holds the protest banner he and Ms. Pelosi unfurled in Tiananmen Square for 30 years. back at his home in Virginia. “I have full respect for her because it takes courage.”