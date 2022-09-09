Virginia’s GOP Attorney General established an ‘Election Integrity Unit’. Critics call it intimidation

WASHINGTON – Virginia’s Republican attorney general announced Friday that he has created an “election integrity unit,” an apparent follow-up to Donald Trump’s unsubstantiated claims of voter fraud during the 2020 presidential election.

office of Attorney General Jason Miares Said the new unit of more than 20 attorneys, investigators and paralegals will “provide legal advice to the Department of Elections” and “investigate and prosecute violations of Virginia election law.”

“I pledged during the 2021 campaign to work to increase transparency and strengthen confidence in our state elections,” Miares said in a statement. Voting should be easy and cheating should be difficult.”

Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin also promoted “election integrity” during his successful campaign. Jobs in 2021.

Trump and other Republicans have never proven that widespread voter fraud occurred during their 2020 loss to President Joe Biden. Trump’s efforts to overturn the results in key states – leading to the January 6, 2021 coup attempt – are the subject of investigations by special congressional committees and grand juries in Washington, DC and Atlanta.

Numerous legal officials, judges and lawmakers, including some Republicans, have said that Trump’s false claims about voter fraud are intended to undermine trust in the political system.

Other Republican-governed states, including Florida and Texas, have vowed to increase policing of election laws that opponents say are used to intimidate and discourage Democratic voters.

Michael MacDonald, a University of Florida political science professor who specializes in American elections, responded to the creation of the Virginia electoral unit by tweeting that “Today is where conservatism is: wasting taxpayer money on non-existent problems.”

MacDonald added that “any vote fraud that is ‘found’ will undoubtedly target communities of color and Democrats, while ignoring Republicans.”

He and other commentators also cited news reports that, in 2021, Youngkin’s 17-year-old son tried to vote, even though he was not old enough to vote.

“Where do I go to report this vote fraud?” McDonald tweeted.