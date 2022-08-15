New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

A zoo in Virginia is looking to name one of its new arrivals.

Last week, the Virginia Zoo in Norfolk announced an auction for anyone to choose a name for its new Siamang baby, born on June 26.

Bidding will be open until Friday, August 19 at 5pm EDT. According to a statement on the zoo’s website, whoever wins the bid has until August 26 to send their name choice to the zoo.

For record keeping purposes, an infant’s name cannot be the same as another animal at the Virginia Zoo.

The zoo is also requesting gender-neutral names as Siamang’s gender has yet to be determined.

The baby still has a bond with her mother – a Siamang named Malana.

According to the statement, the baby’s father is another Siamang named Bali, who is also at the Virginia Zoo.

“Neonatal testing is not yet performed because mother and child are not separated in the interest of their natural bonding process,” the Virginia Zoo explains on its website.

As of Monday, the leading bid by a man named Bernard David was $625, according to the zoo’s auction site.

Proceeds from the auction benefit the Virginia Zoo’s Wildlife Act conservation fund, The auction site said.

“The birth of Siamang is an important addition to this endangered little monkey,” Virginia Zoo Executive Director Greg Bockheim said in a statement.

“Watching a baby grow and engage with its family is special for all of us.”