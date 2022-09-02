New You can listen to Fox News articles now!

A group of parents and teachers in Virginia is suing Harrisonburg City Public Schools to temporarily block a pronoun policy that prevents teachers from “misgendering” a student or disclosing to parents if a child chooses a pronoun that adheres to a different gender than theirs. born with

Deb Figlio, one of the teachers involved in the lawsuit, joined “Fox and Friends First” on Friday and detailed her fight for parents’ rights in the classroom.

“I fought back because I basically didn’t want to lie to the kids,” Figiola said. “I don’t want to lie to parents. I want to make sure that the people who are most important in their lives are involved in their lives.”

Figliola and other teachers and parents filed a lawsuit in Rockingham County Circuit Court last week, alleging that the school district’s policy, which requires teachers to use students’ preferred names and pronouns in school without parents’ knowledge, violates their First Amendment rights.

“They think they know better than the parents,” attorney Kristen Wagner told co-host Todd Pirro.

“Parents do not lose their constitutional rights when they enroll their children in public schools. They have the right to direct their children’s upbringing and determine what is in the best interests of their children. That is not the role of government.”

In a statement, Harrison County Public Schools said it was “appalled” by the complaint, arguing that the lawsuit reflects the district’s “collaborative approach…which we believe is in the best interests of our students, staff and families.”

Wagner called the policy itself an “intentional method of deceiving parents” because they were not notified in advance of the policy change.

“It wasn’t sent home to parents, parents weren’t part of it,” Figlioa added. “I think it’s called a closed school board meeting, where you can go, but there’s not a lot of people there. But that’s when it was really made public.”

Figliola noted that teachers against the policy need a “careful” approach that doesn’t harm their students, but rather involves parents.

“Without parents, we’re giving up a big part of everything those kids need… Parents are with them from the beginning and they’re going to be with them after we’re gone,” she said.