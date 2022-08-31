New You can listen to Fox News articles now!

Police in Virginia have praised an “extraordinary” Good Samaritan for catching a gunman after a shooting.

The incident, in which the victim later died at a local hospital from multiple gunshot wounds to his upper body, happened Tuesday afternoon in Hybla Valley, according to the Fairfax County Police Department.

“Primarily, we believe a Good Samaritan heard gunshots and stepped in to take the shooter into custody when officers arrived,” Fairfax County Police spokeswoman Katherine Hayek told reporters.

Police are searching for a suspect after reports of a man assaulting a woman without pants on Virginia Trail

The suspect is now in custody and responding officers recovered two handguns.

Details about what led to the shooting were not immediately available, but police said both men involved were in their 20s.

A Virginia law enforcement officer fatally shot the man who opened fire on them

The Good Samaritan was not injured in the mess.

Click here to get the Fox News app

“In our police department, when we come across someone doing extraordinary things in our community, we like to recognize their efforts,” said Fairfax County Police Maj. Eli Corey.

“We have a really good Samaritan award that we give out from time to time, so I know for sure that we’re going to talk about it by awarding this person,” he added.