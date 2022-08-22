New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Virginia Patton, sister-in-law of Ruth Dakin Bailey Jimmy Stewart’s George Bailey Died in “It’s a Wonderful Life”. She is 97 years old.

Matthews Funeral Home announced that the actress died Thursday at an assisted living facility in Albany, Georgia.

“Another bell has rung,” Carolyn Grimes, who played Juju Bailey in the Frank Capra classic, told Fox News Digital on Sunday. Former child actress Jeanine Ann Rouse, who played Little Violet Bick in the 1946 film, died on New Year’s Eve 2021.

“We mourn the loss another cast member,” shared the 82-year-old. “A few years ago, I visited Virginia at her home in Ann Arbor, Michigan. her husband, [automotive executive] Cruise [W. Moss] I was taken on a field trip. She is an artist and a history buff. She and her husband have amazing collections of artifacts of history from all over the world. She was always proud to have worked with Frank Capra.

“Some of Virginia’s artwork can be seen at the It’s a Wonderful Life Museum in Seneca Falls, New York,” Grimes added.

In the film, Patton’s big scene takes place at the Bedford Falls train station, where she meets George and Uncle Billy (Thomas Mitchell) for the first time. Patton once recalled how she worried about eating her buttered popcorn while wearing white gloves for a scene filmed at the now-defunct Lamanda Park station in Pasadena, California.

“I was dressed as a young matron,” she said in 2016. “I’ve got a hat, a suit and white gloves. I’m coming to meet my new in-laws. And I’m going to eat buttered popcorn with white gloves on? We rehearsed it and Frank [Capra] Didn’t say anything about it, his assistant didn’t say anything about it, the cameraman didn’t say anything about it. I sat there thinking, ‘What am I going to do? I’m going to pop the popcorn in those gloves.’… I thought, ‘Okay, I’ll pretend everyone’s eating buttered popcorn with gloves on and they all get buttered.’

Virginia Ann Patton was born on June 25, 1925 in Cleveland, Ohio. She grew up in Portland, Oregon and moved to Los Angeles to pursue an acting career. After signing with Warner Bros. she made her film debut in the 1943 musical “Thank Your Lucky Stars” starring Eddie Cantor. She appeared in “Johnny” (1944), “Hollywood Canteen” (1944) and Jack Benny’s “The Horn Blows at Midnight” (1945).

Cecil B. de Mille’s brother William C. Patton attended USC while Patton was the niece of World War II General George Patton. Acted in a play written by De Mille. It’s right there She caught Capra’s attention, he is casting “It’s a Wonderful Life” for his new production company Liberty Films. In 2013, Patton boasted that she was “the only girl signed in her career”.

Patton also joked that “I’ve been in more houses than Santa Claus.”

Patton starred in “The Burning Cross” (1947) and “Black Eagle” (1948). After “The Lucky Stiff” (1949), she retired from acting. She married Moss in 1949 and moved to Ann Arbor, Michigan, where they raised their three children. The couple were married for 69 years until his death in 2018.

After Hollywood, Patton played completely different roles. She has served as a docent at the University of Michigan’s Museum of Art, as well as president and director of Patton Corp., an investment and real estate holding company.

In 2012, Patton said Capra asked him to think twice about giving up a successful career in show business. However, she doesn’t regret leaving Hollywood.

“I have a beautiful letter [Capra] wrote me because I was close to him,” she said. “He wrote, ‘I know you will be a wonderful mother with three little bambinos and a wonderful husband’.”

She has two children, seven grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.