Parents and community activists gathered outside a Loudoun County School Board meeting Tuesday to demand “an end to the racist and divisive ideology being instilled in public schools.”

Loudoun County has become a nerve center for parent activism in recent years, with debates over critical racial theory that have bled into the rest of the United States.

“Parents are waking up and realizing that their school systems, administrators, school boards, they’re focusing more on politics than doing their jobs,” Fight for Schools executive director Ian Pryor said at Tuesday’s protest.

Many Loudoun County parents credited Republican Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin with winning last year’s election, along with Virginia Attorney General Jason Miares and Lt. Gov. Winsom Sears. Sears, a military veteran and immigrant, was also the first black woman elected statewide in Virginia.

Youngkin signed an executive order on his first day in office to “end the use of divisive concepts, including critical race theory, and raise educational standards.”

Other parent advocacy groups, including Army of Parents and Moms for Liberty, joined Tuesday’s protest, as did retired Navy Capt. Hung Cao, who is running for Virginia’s 10th Congressional District as a Republican.

“As your congressman, I will remove all political agenda from schools,” Cao said Tuesday. “I do that so that you, the parent, have control over what your kids do, what they learn.”

Tuesday’s meeting was termed as “erased rally”. Another group called “EmbRACE don’t erase protest” staged a demonstration nearby.

“Now we need to show why it’s important to talk about social emotional learning, CRT, and race and racism,” the hosts wrote in a Facebook event for the rally. “We cannot let this anti-education rhetoric challenge us. We must stand up for our Black and POC students.”