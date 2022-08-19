New You can listen to Fox News articles now!

The Virginia Board of Education has delayed a public hearing on a new draft of history standards that supporters say will provide a fuller and more beautiful picture of America’s past.

State law requires the standards to be updated at least every seven years. 2015 revision of history and social studies standards Former Governor Ralph Northam, d. , with input from experts on Native, African American, Asian American, and Hispanic history, among other cultures.

Superintendent of Public Instruction Jillian Balo believes there are deficiencies in the proposed updates that need to be addressed first.

“We’re on our way to being the best in the country, and I don’t want any of us to settle for anything less,” Balo said.

For example, Ballo criticized the draft standard for using the word “succession” instead of “secession,” and further referred to the removal of the titles “Father of Our Country” for George Washington and “Father of the Constitution” for James Madison. . The education department said it was an inadvertent mistake.

Parents voiced their concerns to Fox News Digital about the preliminary proposed changes.

As a parent I am appalled at the absurdity of removing the names ‘George Washington, Father of our Country’ and ‘James Madison, Father of our Constitution’. “I am grateful to the five new Virginia Board of Education members who are putting the brakes on the purpose of ramming through these disastrous ‘updates’ to the Virginia state history curriculum,” said Elizabeth McCauley of Virginia Mavens.

She further said that schools should take more care to improve the literacy rate across the state.

“The editing and erasing of history is a slippery slope,” she added. “We stand with the parent Governor Youngkin who says students should be taught all history! Especially the low literacy rate in Fairfax County worries me more. Why are we wasting a second on this nonsense of rewriting history? It only creates more confusion for kids, the truth. And the removal of facts and the open door to teaching rather than education. When the process of curriculum revision is rushed, it is a red flag that there are hidden agendas that need to be brought to light.”

Tyler Ohta, founder of the Virginia Mavens, was equally upset, calling Gov. Glenn Youngkin, R. agreed that “History must still be taught in its entirety.”

“Without our founding father and first president, Virginia’s own George Washington, there is no United States of America, so the thought of removing the title of ‘Father of our Country’ from Virginia’s (sic) state curriculum is appalling,” Ohta told Fox News Digital. . “Our greatest export, the longest-running Constitution in the history of the world, is the result of the work of our ‘Father of the Constitution,’ James Madison. If we do not teach our children their history, we are not. Better than watching Marxists.”

Atif Karni, former Secretary of State for Education under Northam, supported these proposals in an interview with VPM News. She argues that the current history curriculum in Virginia does not provide enough detail about marginalized groups in the US, such as the history of Chinese Americans. Current standards, she said, only mention that Chinese Americans played a role in building the railroad.

“When students are turned away from the entire K-12 curriculum, and the biggest contribution of Asian Americans was in the railroad industry … it does a disservice,” Karni said. “It doesn’t provide a holistic view of the Asian American diaspora and experiences throughout American history, and it doesn’t do the same for other groups.”

Cassandra Newby-Alexander, a professor of history at Norfolk State University, recommends adding details of the history of lynching of black people to the standards.

“There’s a myth that there wasn’t much lynching in Virginia, that it was something less southern, which of course wasn’t true at all. But it’s a myth in Virginia history,” she said.

Newby-Alexander said she engaged with students while helping draft the proposed changes and found they would welcome the revisions because history classes currently focus too much on wars.

“I think for a long time there was the thought that if we talked about these wars, it would increase patriotism,” she told VPM News. “And in fact, what it does is create a lot of complacency about history.”

Some parents took up issues related to patriotism with additional pages of the 400-page draft document. Harry Jackson, a parent advocate for Parents Protecting Education, found fault with page 18, noting the change from “good citizenship” to “responsible citizenship” and arguing that it was “part of an effort to advance non-educational social justice issues. “

“The shift from ‘good’ to ‘responsible’ is important, because a responsible person, by definition, has an obligation to act or care for others,” Jackson told Fox News Digital. “This is part of their tactics in the larger context of our nation’s culture war as they teach children that they have a responsibility to value diversity related to race, gender, sexual orientation, and gender identity. This change in social studies relates to speech that forces one to use pronouns of their choice. The curriculum will be used to address non-academic related social justice issues as well as responsibility for affirming one’s chosen gender identity.”

Virginia has experienced a parent uprising over the past two years, with parents angry at local school boards across the state over progressive curriculum, stricter COVID-19 mandates and more.

Many voters, already upset with Democrat Terry McAuliffe, said the debate with Youngkin put the nail in their campaign coffin when he said, “I don’t want parents to tell schools what to teach.”

On his first day in office, Youngkin issued an executive order “to end the use of divisive concepts underlying critical race theory and to raise academic standards.”

The state Board of Education met for the first time Wednesday with the new members appointed by Youngkin.