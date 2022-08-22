New You can listen to Fox News articles now!

A former Virginia teacher sounded the alarm at Fairfax County Public Schools after the superintendent informed parents that a convicted sex offender had been hired at a local middle school after being convicted.

Fairfax County School parent Debra Tisler joined “America’s Newsroom” on Monday to discuss why she sees the district as a “dystopia.”

“It’s just sad,” Tischler told co-host Bill Heimer.

“This is another example of the dystopia of Fairfax County Public Schools. They fail to protect children. I think there is a deliberate indifference to protecting children. They have been investigated by the Office of Civil Rights before and they still deny it. There are policies and regulations to ensure the safety of children. Come to internal protocol.”

Fairfax County School Board Criticized for Masking ‘Wandering’, ‘Anti-Science’ Memo

“They don’t even prepare background checks on these teachers and counselors and staff members on an annual basis on a self-report system,” she added.

Darren Thornton was a school counselor at Glasgow Middle School, but has been fired as the district lobbied to revoke his teaching license.

The school district’s superintendent, Michelle Reid, sent a letter to parents last week to hire Thornton despite the conviction, but said he was fired as soon as administrators became aware of the situation.

“I am writing to make you aware of the action I took regarding a counselor at Glasgow Middle School – out of Fairfax County – who continued to work despite being convicted of ‘Solicitation of Prostitution by a Minor’. I want to assure you that the school board and As soon as I became aware of the situation, we took immediate steps to terminate the employee,” the letter read.

Thornton was arrested in November 2020 for soliciting minors. He pleaded not guilty in August 2021 and was convicted in March 2022.

Click here to get the Fox News app

He was sentenced to five years in prison.

He was also arrested separately again in June for soliciting prostitutes, but his staff page was not removed from the school’s website until July 28.

“It’s a huge bureaucratic system, and again, it’s something they don’t put at the top of their priorities, even though they say Fairfax is one, and they’re all about equality in their utopia,” Tisler said.

“This is a dystopia. These kids are not safe. Every minute these school board meetings update their policies and regulations they are sure to have proper background checks.

“Instead, they stick to an agenda that doesn’t prioritize child safety, and many organizations in the area have been on top of that and calling them out for some time,” she added.

Thornton is currently listed on Virginia’s sex offender registry.

Fox News’ Adam Sabbs contributed to this report.