Springfield, VA – Stephanie Lundquist-Arora, a mother of three, accused Fairfax County Public Schools (FCPS) of playing politics when her children were suspended for not wearing face masks at school for a dress code violation.

Lundquist-Arora’s children were among the 24 FCPS students suspended Jan. 25 for not wearing masks.

“The mask gave them a headache,” Lundqvist-Arora told Fox News Digital. “They didn’t like wearing it. So they found it problematic.”

Her two young children were suspended from Hunt Valley Elementary School for 15 days, but she said she “has yet to hear” from the principal about her appeal requests. She called for her eldest son’s suspension in an email to Irving Middle School Principal Cynthia Conley, calling it inaccurate, misleading and flying in the face of rights to privacy and political freedom. She was adamant that the school’s actions also violated Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s, R., Executive Order 2, which requires Virginia schools to allow parents to allow their children to opt out of the mask order.

Lundquist-Arora argued that based on state law, he is perfectly within his right to go unmasked and that local dress code mandates do not supersede state law.

Her appeal was denied last week, with the principal writing in the school’s decision that “because of his refusal to wear a face mask, a dress code violation was reported and resulted in.”

Lundquist-Arora expanded on why she saw the move as political in an interview with Fox News Digital.

“I also feel that my children are being punished for political reasons,” she said. “We had the courage to actually exercise our authority under the governor’s order. And he never objected to anything Governor Northam had done before. There was never an issue where Governor Northam would pass an executive order and the school board would say, ‘Oh we’re not listening to that, and We are going to pass a policy to prevent that.’ So I think it’s definitely political.”

The parent-activist said she recognized a hint of irony in her son’s punishment.

“The irony is, actually, when I came to pick up my son, at one point I think there was a sign in the counselor’s office or where they held him that said that students, in order to stay on course for graduation, students shouldn’t do. miss more than nine days of the school year,” she said. “And I thought it was particularly ironic because they deliberately suspended him for nine days with just a piece of cloth over his face, or none at all.”

Lundqvist-Arora was worried that her son’s suspension would “impede his pursuit of academic pursuits.” Her eldest son’s 9-day suspension, she noted, made him appear to be a criminal on par with or worse than drug dealers. In reality, she said, “he is a conscientious, straight-laced student who has never been in trouble other than for these politically charged ‘dress code’ violations.”

As for next steps, Lundquist-Arora said she will “pursue legal avenues to fight” and appeal to the state board of education.

“I hope that at the end of the day, justice will prevail and they will be cleared,” she said. “All I can do is hope and fight. It’s absolutely ridiculous.”

Irving Middle School and Fairfax County Public Schools did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Mom has fought other measures in recent months, including a new rule that would suspend or expel students for “maliciously misbehaving” with their peers. The Fairfax County School Board voted 8-4 to pass the policy in June.

“I think it’s completely inappropriate for a school to be involved in something outside of general education for kids,” Lundqvist-Arora told Fox News Digital.

“It’s clear we have a working class. It’s basically totalitarian. They like to ban everything that’s against them and command everything that they’re for,” she said.

But she credits the parents’ uprising as having at least a small impact. If they hadn’t spoken, the mother believes the vote “would have been unanimous.”

Again, Lundquist-Arora said she and her fellow parents had plans to fight.

“Our next step is to encourage parents and students who disagree with the document not to sign it at the beginning of the school year,” she said. “We will henceforth demand the repeal of all language in the document that compels speech and violates the First Amendment.”