Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin is out of the running for a 2024 presidential run amid speculation that Republicans may need exactly what they need to win back suburban voters.

Fox News Digital asked Youngkin if he was open to a 2024 White House run during an interview in McLean, Virginia, after a rally in support of GOP House candidates.

“I am focusing on 2022 [on] Delivering on promises made across the Commonwealth,” the governor said. “Primarily, I’m focused on Virginia. We will help candidates win in Virginia and across the country this year.”

“2024 is a long way off,” Youngkin added. “We are currently focused on 2022.”

Youngkin, who has gained national attention in less than nine months in office, won the Virginia governorship last year in an upset. The first-time candidate and former Northern Virginia businessman bested the popular former governor in a state many political observers believed to be blue.

The victory was made possible by Youngkin’s emphasis on kitchen-table issues like education and the economy, downplaying more controversial social issues and not focusing on former President Donald Trump. The end result is that Youngkin improved on Trump’s 2020 margins in suburban and exurban Northern Virginia, without declining turnout among rural voters who comprise the GOP base.

Fellow Republicans began looking to Youngkin as a model for how to win back governorships in purple and blue states.

“Since last November, every [Republican National Committee] At a meeting I attend, a state party chairman, usually at least half a dozen people in the meeting, pulls me up and says: ‘Tell me what happened in Virginia, how did you do it?”’ said Republican Party Chairman Rich Anderson, who is from Virginia. [they can get] Governor Youngkin came to their state to help the gubernatorial candidates.”

Youngkin, for his part, is tasked with helping Republicans in key races. Not only is Youngkin supporting and campaigning for House candidates in Virginia, he’s also campaigning for GOP gubernatorial candidates in places like Michigan and Nebraska.

“Republican governors were very good to us last year,” Youngkin said. “We’ve seen Republican governors outperform Democrat governors everywhere. So I want to help Republican governors when I think we have a very unique approach — it’s these kitchen table, common sense solutions.”

To aid the effort, Youngkin launched a state and national political action committee. One of those PACs has already raised more than $2.6 million, thanks to Youngkin’s fair courting of national mega donors.

Such programs only fueled the debate that the governor, who is term-limited to not seeking re-election due to Virginia’s constitution, has lofty ambitions. While Youngkin did not address such speculation, his conflation of state and national issues gave supporters hope.

For example, on Saturday, Youngkin told Fox News Digital that Attorney General Merrick Garland was more committed to politics than justice when asked about the Justice Department’s recent raid on Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate.

“What we’ve seen from Attorney General Garland throughout his tenure is that he’s been political,” Youngkin said. “This is an inconsistent application of his authority by prosecuting parents in Loudoun County and failing to enforce the law to protect our Supreme Court justices here in Virginia and now attacking Mar-a-Lago.”

“All this does is reaffirm this instability and lack of confidence in the United States Attorney General’s Office,” he said. “Transparency is key and we are all calling for transparency.”