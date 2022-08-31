New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin held a “back to school” rally on Wednesday, where he praised parents for fighting back against draconian policies by school districts during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The rally was held at Mason District Park in Annadale, Virginia to mark the start of the 2022-23 school year.

After talks from Republican congressional candidates and Virginia Lt. Gov. Winsom Sears, Youngkin appeared on stage, speaking before a group of children.

“Last year, we saw radical politicians say that parents don’t have the right to decide what their children are taught in the classroom. Well, all of you and many, many others in the Commonwealth of Virginia are standing up and saying, ‘Enough .’ You stand together,” Youngkin said. “You stood together because we all recognized the central truth about our children’s education and parenting. That’s what we ended up with.”

Youngkin cited some of his legislative successes, such as Senate Bill 656, which states that if school materials are sexually ambiguous and parents disagree with them, they can request an alternative set of materials.

Despite some progress, he warned, the fight against school boards and teacher unions is far from over.

“They think parents don’t have a right to know what your kids are discussing with their teacher or their counselor, especially when some important things, the most important things kids want to discuss, are being decided. What’s their name? What pronouns are they using? How are they going to express their gender?” Youngkin said before closing the rally.

The rally comes in the wake of several controversies in Virginia public schools. Earlier this year, a Loudoun County teenager was accused of sexual assault at two different high schools.

And last month it was revealed that Fairfax County Public Schools employed a convicted sex offender for months before firing him.

Youngkin made education a cornerstone of his gubernatorial campaign. After his November victory over Democratic challenger and former Virginia Gov. Terry McAuliffe, Youngkin said his campaign has become a “parent-led movement.”

“[W]the chicken [parents] Heard Terry McAuliffe said … parents don’t have a role in their children’s education … it stopped being a campaign and it started as a parent-led movement,” he said. “And the kitchen table issues are the most important to all Virginians — lower taxes and safer communities and great jobs. — has been so front and center that education has really become a major issue in this election.”

Fox News’ Graham Colton contributed to this report.