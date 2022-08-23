New You can listen to Fox News articles now!

Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin promised more accountability and state resources Tuesday amid the “surprising revelation” that a school district had hired a convicted sex offender months before his firing.

“This is a surprising revelation … because there is a school counselor, a middle school counselor, who was arrested in November 2020 for sexual solicitation of a minor girl,” Youngkin said.

Fairfax County Public Schools Superintendent Michelle Reid informed parents last Wednesday that Darren Thornton, a counselor at Glasgow Middle School in Lincolnia, Virginia, was previously convicted of “soliciting prostitution of a minor.”

Reid said the district took “immediate steps” when Thornton learned of the situation, and FCPS is petitioning the state to revoke his license.

Fairfax County parents are calling for ‘significant changes’ to ensure children’s safety after a consultant was fired

Thornton was convicted on March 11 of soliciting a minor for prostitution. He was initially arrested on November 19, 2020. Court records show he pleaded not guilty to the crime on August 30, 2021, but was convicted on March 11. Thornton was arrested separately on June 9 and charged with prostitution.

“[F]Or to address that issue now, if those facts are correct, is totally unacceptable,” Youngkin said. “Fairfax County schools need to get out again.”

The Republican governor said he has asked Virginia schools Superintendent Jillian Balo to review its hiring policies to ensure that a convicted sex offender is never rehired in a school district.

“This has to stop, and we’re going to do our part as a state department of education,” Youngkin said.

Virginia Attorney General Jason Miares said he, like his fellow Virginians, was “absolutely appalled to learn that a convicted sex offender was able to work with youth as a middle school counselor in Fairfax County.”

Click here to get the Fox News app

“Schools have a responsibility to ensure the safety of their students, and that means being diligent about who works with our youth,” Miares said. “The various government agencies involved must get to the bottom of what happened because of the communication breakdown and mistakes that led to this dangerous situation. I also pledge that my office and our resources are available to help.”

Fox News’ Adam Subs and Lillian LeCroy contributed to this report.