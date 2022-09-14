New You can listen to Fox News articles now!

The Fairfax County Board of Supervisors has voted to rename two major highways in recognition of Confederate generals.

Tuesday’s 9-1 vote will change the name of Lee Highway in the county to Route 29 and the Lee-Jackson Memorial Highway to Route 50.

Route numbers have been associated with highways for many years.

The board’s lone Republican, Pat Herrity, cast the lone vote against the change.

A county task force recommended the changes, even though a majority of people in an unscientific survey conducted by the task force supported keeping the names. The survey received more than 30,000 responses.

The cost of the name change is $2.9 million, with the county estimating $1.5 million in name change costs for affected property owners.

The county vote is not the final word; The proposal has now gone to the state’s Commonwealth Transportation Board for consideration.

A survey found that dozens of Fairfax County streets were named for Confederate leaders. As the county moves forward with plans to rename highways, it has left the petition to local residents to rename side streets if they choose.

Lee and Jackson were named after Confederate General Robert E. Lee and Stonewall know Jackson.