An 11-year-old girl was killed in a two-vehicle crash after a truck tire blew out, Virginia State Police said.

Progress-Index reports that the vandalism happened just before 4:30 p.m. Sunday on US Route 301, also known as the Blue Star Highway, which is Interstate 95, state police Sgt. Michelle Anaya said.

A 2009 International 4300LP Converted Ambulance Truck was traveling southbound on I-95 when a rear tire blew out. The force of the blowout caused the truck to spin out of control and run off I-95 onto Route 301, where it struck a northbound 2021 Kia Forte. Anaya said the vehicle was hit by a truck on its passenger side and pushed into a ditch.

The three people in the Kia — 44-year-old Henry James Hall Jr., an 11-year-old girl and another juvenile — were taken to Bon Secours Southside Medical Center in Petersburg. An 11-year-old girl died of her injuries.

The two men in the truck were identified as the driver, Jimmy Dawson, 58, and his passenger, Robert Batts, 45. Both are from North Carolina and no injuries were reported.

Anaya said speeding or alcohol were not factors in the accident, and no charges are pending.