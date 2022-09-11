New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Virginia Attorney General Jason Miares announced the creation of a new “Election Integrity Unit” aimed at increasing confidence in the state’s elections.

“I pledged in the 2021 campaign to increase transparency and strengthen trust in our state elections. Making voting easier and fraud harder. The Election Integrity Unit will work to restore trust in our democratic process across the commonwealth,” Miares, a Republican, said of the move in a press release Friday.

The unit will work with the Virginia Department of Elections and will be made up of more than 20 attorneys, investigators and paralegals from the Attorney General’s Office working with Virginia’s 133 local boards of elections.

“The unit’s purpose is to provide advice, support and resources to ensure uniform enforcement of Virginia election law and to increase confidence in our state’s elections,” the statement said.

Florida government says Ron DeSantis charged 20 for voter fraud

The move sparked immediate controversy, leading the Virginia Democratic Party’s attorney general to take to Twitter to accuse him of “wasting our taxpayer dollars to establish a ‘Trump Big Lie Task Force.’

The state Republican Party praised the new unit, calling it a “bold” and “innovative” idea that would “increase transparency in our elections, restore confidence in our democratic process and better ensure that every vote is counted according to the law.”

Click here to get the Fox News app

The state GOP pointed to the fraud conviction of a former top Prince William County election official in connection with the 2020 election, saying that prosecuting the official and creating an election integrity unit “sends a strong message to election officials across the state to follow the law because our election process must be held to the highest standards.”

“Democrats in the state Senate have blocked common-sense election integrity measures like voter ID, underscoring why it’s so important for Republicans to retake the chamber next year,” the party said.