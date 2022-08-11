New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Medical experts are raising eyebrows — and concerns — over a new viral TikTok trend called “mouth tapping.”

Some users on the video-sharing platform claim that mouth tapping can help people looking for a good night’s sleep.

Still, one doctor told Fox News Digital that it’s “the most dangerous trend I’ve heard in a while,” while others are expressing caution and concern.

This practice involves people placing a small piece of tape over their lips to seal them while sleeping.

It is forced to breathe through the nostrils at night.

Video views of TikToks Explains how to “mouth tape” millions on the platform.

An account called “movewithjames” posted a video about mouth tapping less than a week ago — and to date it’s garnered nearly 2.8 million views.

Breathing through the nose whenever possible and naturally is recommended by health professionals – as long as it is not forced.

“If you are experimenting with this dangerous trend, you need to stop.” – Dr. David Culpepper

According to Healthline.com, “In general, it’s healthier to breathe through your nose instead of your mouth.” “So nose breathing is more natural and helps your body use the air you breathe more efficiently.”

Nose hairs help filter out foreign particles by moistening and humidifying the inhaled air.

Nose breathing also produces nitric oxide, which helps dilate blood vessels, which helps circulate oxygen throughout the body, the outlet suggests.

However, the outlet also notes that “in some cases, mouth breathing is necessary. You may need to breathe through your mouth if you have: nasal congestion, deviated septum, or small nostrils.”

Medical experts say that lips should not be forcibly sealed with tape unless under the direct guidance of a physician (during surgery).

Forceful gagging can make sleep apnea worse — which can be fatal, says a doctor.

“This is one of the most dangerous trends I’ve heard in a while, and I’m very concerned that it’s being referred to as a ‘health’ trend,” Dr. David Culpepper, a Lexington, Kentucky-based general practitioner, told Fox News Digital this week.

“Simply put, deliberately obstructing your airways during sleep is a terrible idea,” he added.

In a TikTok search result for #mouthtaping, a video shared a disclaimer with the footage saying “participating in this activity may injure you or others.”

Fox News Digital has reached out to TikTok for comment.

“Millions of people suffer from health problems like sleep apnea that affect their breathing during sleep,” says Dr. Culpepper, adding that forced gagging can make sleep apnea worse — which can be fatal.

“Sleep apnea is associated with heart disease and early death,” he said.

“Also, if your nasal cavity becomes blocked at night due to a cold or allergies,” Culpepper continued, “you may not be able to get enough air and breathe.”

He also emphasized, “I would urge anyone considering mouthing to reconsider — and if you’re experimenting with this dangerous trend, you need to stop.”

Dr. Baljinder S., a pulmonologist and sleep specialist who co-owns Pacific Coast Critical Care Group in Southern California. Sidhu told Fox News Digital, “Generally speaking, nasal breathing is more difficult during sleep than when you are awake. This is due to the effect of gravity when lying down or lying flat. [plus the] Muscle and tissue tone relaxes during sleep – all of which are usually exacerbated by our normal negative stress breathing.”

“I do not recommend mouth tapping as a solution to any medical problem.” – Dr. Baljinder S. Sidhu

He added, “Many [people] Triggers in the bedroom, including dust mites, can cause nasal congestion from allergies.”

He also said, “I do not recommend mouth tapping as a solution to any medical problem.” “In sleep medicine we try to achieve nasal breathing, but this is done using different techniques/equipment for different people.”

He also adds, “Some examples include chin straps for nasal CPAP users, more creative devices such as mouth devices or a tongue retainer for those with recessed/small jaws or large tongues.”

“New treatments include treating high-arched palates (high-roofed mouths) in children to try to prevent the negative effects on nasal breathing that it can cause later in life,” he explained.

“Unfortunately,” he added, “once the bone is formed, it’s very difficult to treat in adults.”

Dr. Sidhu also said, “Mouth pressing can have more than a positive effect on nighttime breathing during sleep. If you have dry mouth or problems with mouth breathing, I would recommend visiting a sleep specialist or ENT to figure out how best to treat it.”

Additionally, Dr. Shiv Sudhakar, a physician in Northern California and a fellow of the Infectious Diseases Society of America, shared with Fox News Digital, “Mouth breathing is associated with many medical problems, such as snoring or allergies.”

“Although there is a new online trend to tape the mouth to treat mouth breathing, it is important to know that the information so far on the treatment is only anecdotal, meaning more clinical studies are needed to determine if this is a safe procedure to treat any health condition.”

He added, “Although some people benefit from this technique, it can cause unintended side effects, so it’s important to know the potential risks and benefits before doing it yourself.”

“Always talk to your healthcare provider to make sure it’s right for you.”