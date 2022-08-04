New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Meet PB&J – or Miss Beal and Miss Johnson as their fourth and fifth graders call them – on TikTok.

Peyton Beal (PB) and Taylor Johnson (J) are elementary school teachers in North Texas.

They met in their mid-20s and became good friends.

After they were paired together for student recess duty, the teachers quickly realized their common passion for dance.

In a recent interview with Fox News Digital, Bell, 25, said she grew up dancing competitively and was on the cheerleading team in high school.

Johnson, 27, also grew up dancing and pursued her career professionally for four years as a cheerleader for the world-famous Dallas Cowboys.

With 261,000 TikTok followers at the time of this report, the women’s social media dance career has taken off.

“Every Friday we film a dance and that’s how our TikTok career started,” says Bell.

“[It’s] That’s how we became close — through our love of dance and our love of teaching.”

Both teachers went to college to pursue education degrees — and always knew teaching was for them.

“I think we both always knew we wanted to be teachers,” Johnson said.

“I think you’re just born with passion.”

For Beal, observing her grandmother, a teacher,’s commitment to education was an inspiration.

“Watching her day in and day out and seeing how hard she works and how hard she loves those kids, I’m definitely like, there’s no such thing as rewarding work,” she said.

They say the Covid-19 pandemic has thrown them a curveball.

The young women’s friendship grew as they helped each other through difficult moments as teachers during the pandemic.

“Teaching is hard, especially the last few years with COVID and virtual teaching,” Johnson said.

Elementary school teachers stick together during difficult times as they try to instill positivity in their students.

“Taylor and I hit it off pretty quickly [that] We are very happy people.”

They balance each other as professionals and best friends.

Johnson recently got married — and the two young women are committed to their students and coming up with great dance moves.

Johnson said, “I know when Peyton comes in, well, who’s my Energizer Bunny here when I’m at Zero, and vice versa.”

When asked if their students had seen the viral videos, Johnson said they had — and that was the point.

“They’re at that age where they’re on social media and they’re watching these TikTok videos. And not every TikTok video is appropriate for a nine-year-old,” Johnson said.

Teachers believe that just one interaction with their child-friendly video can help improve the TikTok algorithm for their students and other children of the same impressionable age.

Both hope to eventually bring happiness to the social media platform.

“Taylor and I hit it off pretty quickly [that] We are very happy people,” Bell said.

“Sometimes it’s a lot of energy — so it’s a great outlet for us to have fun.”