If you’re a fan of charcuterie boards but don’t know how to make this dish portable for an outdoor adventure — a new food packing trend may inspire you.

It’s called “snackle boxing” and it uses a fishing tackle box to store meats, cheeses, nuts, vegetables, fruits, small bread items and other snacks.

Skylar Butler, a mother of two from Nashville, Tennessee, came up with the snack box idea for her cousin’s lake-based bachelorette party in June.

Butler demonstrated the multi-layered snack box in a 13-second TikTok video she created that showed the red, hard-shell tackle box she used, which had several compartments filled with food.

“It’s a very fun idea,” Butler told Fox News Digital.

“My mom and I saw someone make a super-small version online a while ago, [but] They used something that looked like an art box or a small caboodle.”

“We thought it was a cute idea, but getting a huge tackle box and making one would be really cool and funny,” Butler continued.

“So, that’s what we did.”

Butler remembers his cousin being shocked by what they did with the tackle box.

“She loved it, and we all picked from it and made different delicious creations,” Butler said.

“I would definitely do it again.”

“It was very heavy, so we had to carry it from below because we were afraid to drop it,” she added.

“Maybe next time I’ll make a slightly smaller snack box.”

On the day of the bachelorette party, Butler said she kept the snack box in a large cooler with ice and brought it out when the guests were ready to snack.

“If it’s made for an indoor event, I don’t think a cooler is needed because it’s essentially a charcuterie board in a tackle box,” Butler said.

“And we know that charcuterie is kept at room temperature while you’re having breakfast.”

Butler’s video, originally shared on June 26, has been viewed more than 2.2 million times.

According to current TikTok analytics, more than 197,600 people have liked the video, while 1,822 people have commented and 33,500 people have shared the video with friends and other social media platforms.

“I had no idea it was going to blow up like that on TikTok,” Butler said.

The popular video-sharing app now has a snackbox hashtag and more than 6.5 million views associated with it.

TikTok users have shared their own versions of snack boxes, but most don’t seem as big as Butler’s creation.

“I’ve had a lot of people say they’re going to try it,” Butler told Fox News Digital.

She added that making a snack box “requires a lot of effort to prepare and plate everything — and depending on how much you’re buying and the brands you choose, the price is high.”

Butler said she received requests from TikTok users wanting to make large charcuterie boards and table layouts after her snack box video went viral.

“It’s a job I’d love to take on,” she said.