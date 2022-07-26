Viral infections and gene variant linked to cases of childhood hepatitis

Cases of pediatric hepatitis are extremely rare but can be severe. As of July 8, 1010 probable cases were reported from 35 countries, according to the World Health Organization. Five percent of these children needed a liver transplant, and 2 percent died.

Several early studies showed that many children were infected with adenovirus, one of a group of common viruses that commonly cause cold or flu symptoms. New research suggests that if adenoviruses are linked to cases of hepatitis, then they may just be part of the story.

In one new study, researchers compared nine Scottish children with unexplained hepatitis with 58 control children. The researchers used genome sequencing to detect any viruses present in the blood, liver and other samples of the children.

The scientists found adeno-associated virus 2 in the blood of all nine sick children and in liver samples from all four children for whom such samples were available. They also found adenovirus in six children and the common herpes virus in three.

On the other hand, researchers did not find AAV2 in healthy children, children with adenovirus infection but normal liver function, or children with hepatitis for a known cause.

These results are consistent with those of a second study by researchers in London, which examined samples of 28 children with unexplained hepatitis from across the UK. This research team also found high levels of AAV2 in the blood and liver of many children. Many also had low levels of adenovirus or herpes virus in their samples.