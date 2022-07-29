Violating a Condom Agreement Is a Sexual Offense, High Court of Canada Rules

TORONTO. Breaking a promise to wear a condom during sex without the partner’s knowledge or consent is a crime, Canada’s Supreme Court ruled this week.
solution sends a British Columbian man back to court for sexual assault and sets a legal precedent in Canada by further clarifying the law governing sexual consent in a country that has been raising the bar for it for decades.
“In no other jurisdiction in the world is it so clear that when someone consents to sex with a condom and removes it without their consent, this constitutes sexual assault or rape,” the statement said. Liz Gotellprofessor of women’s and gender studies and the University of Alberta, and an expert on sexual consent and Canadian law.
“The Court is very clear that there is no consent in this case – it doesn’t matter if the removal of the condom without consent was overt or fraudulent,” she added.
The case in question concerns two people who interacted online in 2017, met in person to see if they were sexually compatible, and then met to have sex. The woman, whose name was protected by a publication ban, substantiated her consent to sex using a condom. During one of the two sexual encounters at this meeting, the accused man did not wear a condom, which the woman, who later received prophylactic HIV treatment, did not know about.
Defendant Ross Mackenzie Kirkpatrick was charged with sexual assault. However, the trial court judge dismissed the charge, accepting Mr Kirkpatrick’s argument that the applicant had consented to the sexual relationship despite the fact that Mr Kirkpatrick had not used a condom.
The decision was overturned by the British Columbia Court of Appeal, which ordered a new trial. Mr. Kirkpatrick appealed the decision to the country’s highest court, which heard arguments last November.
“Sexual intercourse without a condom is a fundamentally and qualitatively different physical act than intercourse with a condom,” says the ruling, which was approved by the court by a vote of 5 to 4 and published on Friday.
He adds: “The use of condoms cannot be inappropriate, secondary or incidental when the applicant has expressly conditioned her consent to it.”
Mr. Kirkpatrick’s lawyer said the new interpretation of the penal code, which will be standard across the country, will radically change the rules on sexual consent, making it almost like a binding contract that can be signed in advance.
“In Canada, consent is always in the moment. But what this decision does is create an element of consent far from the moment of sexual activity — in this case days or even weeks before sexual contact,” said Phil Kot, a defense attorney in Surrey, British Columbia..
“If there’s a moral to be drawn from this for everyone, but especially for men, it’s that you have to make sure there’s an active and interested consensus. And if you’re not sure, you should ask,” he added. “But, unfortunately, that’s not how sexual encounters go.”
Some studies show that resistance to condom use has become widespread over the past decade, and a significant number of women and men who have sex with men reported that experienced partners removed condoms without their consent.
This practice, popularly known as “stealing,” has become so widespread that some Canadian universities have included it in their sexual assault prevention policies.
Last year, California Gov. Gavin Newsom signed into law the first bill in the United States to ban theft. However, the law amended the state’s civil definition of sexual battery to give victims grounds to sue their attackers for damages, but did not change the Penal Code. Around the same time, the Legislative Assembly of the Australian Capital Territory, which includes Canberra, also adopted new laws which define theft as an act of sexual violence.
courts in Britannia as well as Switzerland condemned people for removing condoms during intercourse.
Canada has adopted increasingly restrictive laws against sexual assault since 1983, when it amended its rape law to make rape a three-criminal offense that expanded the definition of sexual assault to include acts of violence other than non-consensual penetration.
Vyosa Isai provided a report from Quebec.