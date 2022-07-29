Violating a Condom Agreement Is a Sexual Offense, High Court of Canada Rules

Mr. Kirkpatrick’s lawyer said the new interpretation of the penal code, which will be standard across the country, will radically change the rules on sexual consent, making it almost like a binding contract that can be signed in advance.

“In Canada, consent is always in the moment. But what this decision does is create an element of consent far from the moment of sexual activity — in this case days or even weeks before sexual contact,” said Phil Kot, a defense attorney in Surrey, British Columbia..

“If there’s a moral to be drawn from this for everyone, but especially for men, it’s that you have to make sure there’s an active and interested consensus. And if you’re not sure, you should ask,” he added. “But, unfortunately, that’s not how sexual encounters go.”

Some studies show that resistance to condom use has become widespread over the past decade, and a significant number of women and men who have sex with men reported that experienced partners removed condoms without their consent.

This practice, popularly known as “stealing,” has become so widespread that some Canadian universities have included it in their sexual assault prevention policies.

Last year, California Gov. Gavin Newsom signed into law the first bill in the United States to ban theft. However, the law amended the state’s civil definition of sexual battery to give victims grounds to sue their attackers for damages, but did not change the Penal Code. Around the same time, the Legislative Assembly of the Australian Capital Territory, which includes Canberra, also adopted new laws which define theft as an act of sexual violence.