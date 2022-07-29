New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Last week news broke that wrestling legend Vince McMahon was retiring from WWE after stepping down as CEO of the company.

McMahon, 76, resigned and retired amid the allegations. Paying over $12 million in hush money for the past 16 years to “squelch allegations of sexual misconduct and infidelity.”

McMahon did not address his allegations in his retirement announcement, but said it was “time” for him to retire.

His wife, Linda, appeared at the America First Policy Institute’s (AFPI) summit in Atlanta and was light-hearted about retirement, even if she has a serious nature.

“He decides how he spends his free time. I think that’s a good thing,” she said.

She ignored other questions related to retirement and allegations.

The chairwoman is Stephanie McMahon, daughter of Vince and Linda and WWE President Nick Khan Announced as Co-CEOs.