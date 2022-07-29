closer
Linda McMahon says husband Vince McMahon decides how he spends his free time while attending the America First Policy Institute Summit in Washington, DC

Last week news broke that wrestling legend Vince McMahon was retiring from WWE after stepping down as CEO of the company.

McMahon, 76, resigned and retired amid the allegations. Paying over $12 million in hush money for the past 16 years to “squelch allegations of sexual misconduct and infidelity.”

Linda McMahon and Vince McMahon attend New York Moves Magazine's 10th Anniversary Power Women Gala at Grand Hyatt New York on November 14, 2013 in New York City.

(Jim Spellman/WireImage)

McMahon did not address his allegations in his retirement announcement, but said it was “time” for him to retire.

His wife, Linda, appeared at the America First Policy Institute’s (AFPI) summit in Atlanta and was light-hearted about retirement, even if she has a serious nature.

Vince McMahon, Stephanie McMahon and Triple H attend the UFC 276 event at T-Mobile Arena on July 02, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

(Jeff Bottari / Zuffa LLC)

NETFLIX Pulls WWE Vince MCMAHON Documentary After $12M Sexual Misconduct Hush Money Reports

“He decides how he spends his free time. I think that’s a good thing,” she said.

She ignored other questions related to retirement and allegations.

Vince McMahon announces at a press conference that WWE WrestleMania 29 will take place on February 16, 2012 at MetLife Stadium in 2013 at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

(Michael N. Todaro/Getty Images)

The chairwoman is Stephanie McMahon, daughter of Vince and Linda and WWE President Nick Khan Announced as Co-CEOs.