Vince McMahon Announces Resignation From WWE Due To Silent Money Scandal
Vince McMahon Announces Resignation From WWE Due To Silent Money Scandal

By printveela editor

World Wrestling Entertainment impresario Vince McMahon has announced his retirement.

In a brief statement released by the company on Friday, McMahon said he was stepping down as Chairman and CEO of WWE. He noted that he remains its majority shareholder.

McMahon temporarily retired as CEO and Chairman of WWE in mid-June during an investigation into alleged misconduct.

Earlier this month, the Wall Street Journal reported that McMahon agreed to pay out more than $12 million over the past 16 years to stop allegations of sexual harassment and infidelity.



