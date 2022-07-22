closer
Video

Here are the top headlines from Fox News Flash. See what’s clicking on Foxnews.com.

NewYou can listen to Fox News stories now!

Vince McMahon, who recently stepped down as CEO of WWE amid allegations of misconduct, has announced his retirement from WWE.

“As I turn 77, I feel it is time to step down as Chairman and CEO of WWE,” McMahon said in a statement.

The Rock, Vince McMahon, John Cena and Michael Cole attend the WrestleMania 29 press conference on April 4, 2013 at Radio City Music Hall in New York City.

The Rock, Vince McMahon, John Cena and Michael Cole attend the WrestleMania 29 press conference on April 4, 2013 at Radio City Music Hall in New York City.
(Taylor Hill/Getty Images)

“Over the years, it has been a privilege to help WWE bring joy, inspiration, thrill, surprise and always entertain you. I would like to thank my family members for their powerful contribution to our success and I would also like to thank our past and present superstars for their dedication and passion for our brand. and all employees.

“Most importantly, I want to thank our fans for letting us into your homes and choosing your entertainment every week.”

NETFLIX Pulls WWE Vince MCMAHON Documentary After $12M Sexual Misconduct Hush Money Reports

In the announcement, McMahon announced that she was his daughterStephanie will take over as co-CEO alongside current WWE President Nick Khan.

Vince McMahon announced at a press conference that WWE WrestleMania 29 will be held at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, NJ.

Vince McMahon announced at a press conference that WWE WrestleMania 29 will be held at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, NJ.
(Michael N. Todaro/Getty Images)

“Our global audience can take comfort in knowing that WWE will entertain you with the same enthusiasm, dedication and passion as always,” the statement continued. “I have great confidence in WWE’s continued success, and I leave our company in the hands of exceptional Superstars, employees and executives – in particular, Chairwoman and Co-CEO Stephanie McMahon and Co-CEO Nick Khan. .

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

“As the majority shareholder, I will continue to support WWE in any way I can. My personal thanks to our community and business partners, shareholders and board of directors for their guidance and support. Then. Now. Forever. Together.”

WWE Chairman and CEO Vince McMahon speaks during a news conference announcing the WWE Network at the 2014 International CES at the Encore Theater at Wynn Las Vegas in Las Vegas.

WWE Chairman and CEO Vince McMahon speaks during a news conference announcing the WWE Network at the 2014 International CES at the Encore Theater at Wynn Las Vegas in Las Vegas.
(Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

McMahon’s retirement follows a July Wall Street Journal report McMahon paid over $12 million Over the past 16 years “to quell allegations of sexual misconduct and infidelity.”

Click here to get the Fox News app

McMahon bought the company from his father In 1982, it became a billion dollar brand.

This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.

Joe Morgan is a sports reporter for Fox News.