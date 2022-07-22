New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Vince McMahon, who recently stepped down as CEO of WWE amid allegations of misconduct, has announced his retirement from WWE.

“As I turn 77, I feel it is time to step down as Chairman and CEO of WWE,” McMahon said in a statement.

“Over the years, it has been a privilege to help WWE bring joy, inspiration, thrill, surprise and always entertain you. I would like to thank my family members for their powerful contribution to our success and I would also like to thank our past and present superstars for their dedication and passion for our brand. and all employees.

“Most importantly, I want to thank our fans for letting us into your homes and choosing your entertainment every week.”

In the announcement, McMahon announced that she was his daughterStephanie will take over as co-CEO alongside current WWE President Nick Khan.

“Our global audience can take comfort in knowing that WWE will entertain you with the same enthusiasm, dedication and passion as always,” the statement continued. “I have great confidence in WWE’s continued success, and I leave our company in the hands of exceptional Superstars, employees and executives – in particular, Chairwoman and Co-CEO Stephanie McMahon and Co-CEO Nick Khan. .

“As the majority shareholder, I will continue to support WWE in any way I can. My personal thanks to our community and business partners, shareholders and board of directors for their guidance and support. Then. Now. Forever. Together.”

McMahon’s retirement follows a July Wall Street Journal report McMahon paid over $12 million Over the past 16 years “to quell allegations of sexual misconduct and infidelity.”

McMahon bought the company from his father In 1982, it became a billion dollar brand.

This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.