Los Angeles is known for many things. Perfect weather, beautiful surf and the Hollywood Strip all come together Remember when the City of Angels It is mentioned that

But for those lucky enough to grow up in LA and have at least a small understanding of that character Sports play a role in many lives A certain person and a certain voice come to mind first.

That’s Vin Scully.

For years, Scully has woven the stories of LA’s hometown heroes into the living rooms and cars of Dodgers fans. The soothing tone of Scully’s voice taught fans the game of baseball, brought families together after dinner, and still reminds us of home today.

Dodgers great Steve Garvey made it clear Tuesday night while explaining what Scully means to the city of Los Angeles.

“Every great city has sounds,” Garvey said on MLB Network . “And there’s a clear sound in Los Angeles, and it’s been Vin Scully’s voice all these years. I think some people have roads named after them, other people have towns or mountains or rivers, but Vin was more than that.

“His voice resonated, his voice was amazing, coming in and going around Dodgers Stadium. And every day, when people walk into Dodger Stadium, it’s a comforting feeling that they’ve come home as fans. Go to Dodgers Stadium and Winn is in spirit.”

Vin Scully passed away Tuesday evening at the age of 94, after nearly seven decades as the voice of the game we all loved.

For many, loss Scully slammed home than first thought. After all, most of us have never met that person, let alone spoken to him. Still, his death felt like the loss of an old friend.

As a child growing up in the San Fernando Valley, that wasn’t all Not far from Dodger Stadium , Scully’s voice brings me back to a different time. For a simple time the game of baseball was always at the top of my mind.

For those who don’t know, the weather in Los Angeles isn’t exactly the same as everywhere else. The valley is hot. And when I say hot, 100 degrees and above in the summer, the beach is miles — and a grueling drive on the 405 Freeway — away.

Like many growing up in my childhood, my upbringing did not have central cooling. Although I don’t want it to sound like a miserable existence — I had a wonderful childhood — the only cool place during the summer months was in my parents’ bedroom, where the lone window AC unit was kept.

There is also a radio in that room.

Some of my earliest memories include quietly entering my parents’ living room, breathing in the cool air and listening to the best baseball announcer explain what was happening a few miles down the road at Chavez Ravine.

Scully’s style is unlike any other. He wasn’t afraid of the silence, the sounds of the stadium slowly enveloping the audience so you feel like you’re sitting on the third base line, happily eating a bag of peanuts.

Winn’s contribution to baseball will continue for generations beyond his time, as those fortunate enough to hear him call games will pass his story on to their children and grandchildren.

This is because my grandfather spoke fondly of Scully during my childhood, often telling me about Scully’s yarn from the night before.

He ran a one-man booth during my time, quite different from today’s broadcasts, which often involve three people competing for airtime. It’s Win’s show and baseball fans wouldn’t have it any other way.

He is 25 known as the World Series Hank Aaron’s 715th home run, 20 no-hitters and three perfect games made fans outside of LA aware of his greatness.

But to boys and girls growing up in Los Angeles, Winn will always be the voice of the Dodgers, the voice of baseball, and the voice of our childhood.

While the news of his death is saddening to everyone who calls themselves a fan of the game, I remind you of what Vin told us all during his last broadcast in 2016.

“Don’t be sad that it’s over. Laugh because it happened.”

We all laugh remembering Vin Scully’s voice and how it brings us back to good times when the only things that mattered were stadium noise and the crack of a bat.

Win, thank you for being the voice of baseball and the voice of my city. The game of baseball and the city of Los Angeles will never forget you.