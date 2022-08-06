Vin Scully was honored at a moving ceremony at Dodger Stadium

LOS ANGELES (AP) – Dodgers manager Dave Roberts ended a pregame ceremony honoring broadcaster Vin Scully by leading the crowd through Scully’s famous line, “It’s time for Dodger baseball.”

Scully, who called Dodgers games for 67 years and retired in 2016, died Tuesday at age 94.

Behind a beautiful blue sky, there was a moment of silence at Dodger Stadium Friday for the beloved Scully, followed by a video narrated by Dodgers broadcaster Charlie Steiner and Israel “IZ” Kamakavivol’s memorable version of “Somewhere Over the Rainbow.”

Scully once described a beautiful night as a “cotton candy sky with a blue canopy.” He was the soundtrack to baseball games for generations of Dodgers fans and a brilliant storyteller.

Roberts says Scully doesn’t like all the attention.

“Win, because he’s looking down on us right now, he hates the attention on him,” Roberts said. “Well, it’s going to be very uncomfortable right now, but he deserves it. Vin is a man of character and integrity and class, a true gentleman. He’s not just a Dodger. He loved the game of baseball that we all love and care about.

Dodgers and San Diego Padres players stood along the first- and third-base lines in celebration.

When Scully called his last game at Dodger Stadium in 2016, he had a banner hanging from his booth that read: “I’ll miss you.”

Scully tells the audience that they need a lot more than they need him. His last visit to Dodger Stadium was on June 9, 2021.

Feedback:Vin Scully may be gone, but I will cherish those memories (and voicemail) forever

Later in the ceremony, the Dodgers gathered at the mound for a photo with the broadcast booth in the background. The new banner, unveiled by broadcasters Joe Davis and former Dodger Orel Hershiser, reads, “Win, we’ll miss you.”

Fans gave a standing ovation as the video ended with Scully waving from the field with a rainbow behind her.

The umpires gathered at home plate and looked toward the broadcast booth and tipped their hats in Scully’s honor. Dodger starter Tony Gonsolin did the same from the mound.