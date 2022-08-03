Vin Scully, the famous baseball broadcaster for the Los Angeles Dodgers, has died.

Enlarge this image toggle signature Associated Press

LOS ANGELES. If there is a synonym for the Dodgers, it is not a player, manager, or team official. This is Vin Scully.

For more than half a century, there hasn’t been a Dodgers game that didn’t start like this for fans at home or in the stadium:It’s time for baseball dodger!“

Vin Scully began announcing games on the radio and then on television while the Dodgers were still playing in Brooklyn. He spent more time with one team than any other announcer in the history of the sport before retiring after the 2016 season.

The death of Vin Scully Dodgers was announced in tweet. He was 94 years old.

Longevity wasn’t the only thing that made Scully great. It wasn’t about his knowledge of baseball, which was amazing. It was his characteristic voice… poetic and philosophical digressions, as well as his talent for establishing a personal connection with listeners.

It’s been there from the start. At one memorable moment in 1957, catcher Joe Pignatano was preparing for his first at-bat as the Brooklyn Dodger. During the broadcast, Scully wanted to make sure the player’s family didn’t miss anything. “Listen, I’ll tell you what. You may know Pignatano. If so, maybe his wife is looking after the baby. [and] and don’t listen to the game. Call her. Looks like Joe is going to break into the big leagues tonight.”

Veteran broadcaster Larry King remembered Vin Scully from Brooklyn and Los Angeles. “There is a comfort zone here. You feel right at home,” King said, recalling the game when the Dodgers were out of competition. He said that the sound of Scully’s voice was mesmerizing. “Senseless game. I’m driving from Los Angeles to San Diego. I turn on the game and can’t turn it off.”



Scully was as much a part of the team as were the players on the field. You could hear Scully’s voice coming from the radios people brought to Dodger Stadium. Some fans, such as Kari Gepner, preferred his radio broadcast to a TV broadcast without him. “You can listen to Vin Scully call a baseball game and you don’t have to watch the game because he paints a better picture than television could ever paint. I love him”.

Vin Scully prepared baseball statistics. But he didn’t rely on them. He once said, “Statistics are used the way a drunkard uses a lamppost: for support, not for illumination.” These were the stories he told. They came from baseball, from Shakespeare, from everything that interested him. Here’s an example from an interview with affiliate station KPCC: “We were playing on Friday the 13th and I was like, ‘I wonder why the background of Friday the 13th is so important?’ So I looked and it goes back to 1800 so and so”

So in between pitches, the fans learned something new. When there was an important moment on the field, he conveyed the excitement. And were many important points in his career. 1965 is the perfect game that Sandy Koufax is about to introduce:

“One strike. Sandy enters at the forefront. Here is the field. Missed and missed. The perfect game!

1974 – Historic and record-breaking film by Hank Aaron. 715th home run beat Babe Ruth:



“Fastball. This is a direct hit to the center of the field. Buckner goes back to the fence, he’s gone!” Scully didn’t say a word for the next half minute. Taking this as the Atlanta crowd cheered and roared the milestone. And then Scully said exactly what that home run meant: “What a wonderful moment for baseball. What a wonderful moment for Atlanta and Georgia. What a wonderful moment for the country and the world. a standing ovation in the Deep South for breaking the all-time baseball idol record. And this is a great moment for all of us.”

1988 – “The Incredible” by Dodger Kirk Gibson pinch hit home run in the game one of the World Series:

“The ball flies high into right field. She is. Gone. Gone!”

For many years he also did sports network television for CBS and NBC. He had a famous challenge in a 1986 Red Sox-Mets World Series game in which Bill Buckner ground ball through the legs at first base.

“The little rink goes first, behind the bag. It goes through Buckner. Here it comes and the Mets win it!”

Vincent Edward Scully was born in 1927 in the Bronx. He grew up a Giants fan. But after graduating from Fordham University, he was recruited by legendary broadcaster Red the Barber.

Scully moved to the West Coast with the Dodgers in 1958. Later in his career, he reduced his trips. A devout Catholic, as he got older, he asked God if he would return for another year. God may have said yes, but Scully was glad to do so. “I am so happy to be here. I know it sounds stupid and I’m probably being a little stupid. But I am truly happy and deeply grateful.”

Finally, he decided that age had caught up with him. After 67 seasons in 2016 his last. In front of the last home stand, the team held a move-in ceremony at Dodger Stadium. At the end, Scully stood up and spoke. He told the crowd that they supported him every time they roared. And with his underestimated humor he answered the question “What are you going to do now?” His response was classic Scully:

“Well, you know, if you’re 65 and you retire, you might have 20 years of life left and you better have some plans. When you’re 89 and asked who you are, I’ll try to live…”

Vin Scully once said that the player had an injury that kept him “day in and day out”. Then he paused and added, “Aren’t we all?”