Vin Scully may be gone, but I’ll cherish those memories (and voicemail) forever | opinion

When the news broke on Tuesday night, I immediately called friends and colleagues, sharing stories and memories, trying to comfort each other.

Vin Scully, baseball’s beautiful, soothing and powerful voice, and one of the most gentle, kind and compassionate men you will ever meet, has passed away.

This is not very surprising. Scully is 94 years old. He was in poor health, rarely leaving his home, and was not the same after the death of his beautiful wife, Sandy, 1 ½ years ago. He knew the end was near and stopped taking phone calls for the past 10 days.

However, the news brought us to our knees.

“It’s inevitable,” said Charlie Steiner, radio voice of the Dodgers, “I knew it was coming, but it’s painful. It’s a tough one. It takes a piece out of my heart.

It suddenly hit me during my 20-minute conversation with Steiner.

Voice mail!

Do I still have that voicemail?

I recently changed phones, is it still saved?

I fumbled, checked my voicemails, and it: May 2, 2016 at 4:16 pm

It comes from Win.

It’s only a 45-second message, but here he is, thanks to an article I wrote about his legacy. He said he wanted to write a letter and apologized saying he didn’t have my address. So, at least, he wanted to call me.

I’ve never been happier to miss a call in my life, knowing that I’ll keep that voicemail and treasure it forever.

Can you guess?

Vin Scully is taking the time of his life to personally thank me for interviewing him before the 67th and final season of his iconic career.

He is not only the greatest broadcaster in baseball history, but sports history. You turn on the radio to hear Win. The Dodgers may be out of the race by June, 11-3, but there’s always a soothing voice to help you sit back, relax, and forget your troubles.

Vin Scully: Hall of Fame broadcaster and longtime voice of Dodgers, dies at 94

‘A City of Angels Icon’: The sports world has reacted to the death of Vin Scully

If you know Vin, if you meet Vin, if you listen to Vin, you love Vin.

I feel privileged to know him and whenever I call his cell phone or home phone number, he greets me as if I am his best friend from his childhood days, he never acts as if he is more important than anyone else.

He is a living, breathing, walking, talking, saint.

Go ahead, try to find someone in the world who is not blessed to be in His presence.

I talked to him thousands of times, interviewed him hundreds of times, but what I remember best was interviewing him on back-to-back days on a road trip.

I spent 20 minutes, maybe 30 minutes with him on my tape recorder, and realized there was no sound on the tape that day. nothing I was devastated.

Well, that evening I ran into Scully, told him what had happened, and he acted like it was his fault the taper recorder wasn’t working.

He told me to call him at his hotel room in the morning.

He shared more stories, gave more insight and as the story unfolded, again thanked me profusely.

It was Vin Scully, a beautiful human being whose presence made the world so much better.

I have known him for almost 35 years, and I have never seen him in a bad mood. Not once. Sure, there are times of emptiness and sadness. His first wife, Joan, died in 1972 of an accidental overdose of cold medicine. His 33-year-old Michael, an engineering supervisor, died in a helicopter crash in 1994. Dan Drysdale, his broadcasting partner, died on a road trip in Montreal in 1993. His close friend with the Dodgers, Billy Delury, who joined the Dodgers in 1950 as the team’s traveling secretary, died in 1985.

However, he will never share his pain, emptiness, and make sure that everything is fine with you and your family.

He was a very proud man, and after the death of his wife, as his health failed, he did not want the sympathy of anyone. He stopped all public appearances for fear of falling, and it remains a lasting memory.

He could be the Dodgers broadcaster as long as he wanted, but he was at the top of his game after the 2016 season, wanting no one to think his brilliance was slipping.

The Dodgers asked him to unveil the Sandy Koufax statue two months ago, but Scully politely declined. He told Koufax he would be in spirit and called Steiner to let him know he would do a great job emceeing the event.

“Outside of my dad,” Steiner said, “he was the most important person in my life. I was five years old, hearing that voice on the radio doing Brooklyn Dodger games, and I wanted to be like that.

“We must have had more than 1,000 meals together. We talked about everything, not just baseball, life, movies, theater, politics, but never the advertising business.

My personal favorite story with Scully is about his friendship with Jackie Robinson and the time they went ice skating together.

Well, let him tell the story.

“We were very good friends, and it was winter, and the Dodgers asked me to go to Grossinger’s Resort in the Catskill Mountains. I was young (24), and I brought my ice skates to skate. Who did I bump into in the parking lot, Jackie and [wife] Rachel. She is seven months pregnant. Jackie looked at me with my skates and said, ‘Oh my God, are you going to skate? Well I’ll go with you.’

“I went with Jack to put on our skates, he was lacing up his skates and he said, ‘Win, when we get there, I want to race you.’ I was like, ‘Oh, wow, I didn’t know you skated?’ Jack said, ‘I’ve never skated in my life.’

“That’s when I realized how competitive he was. They took a picture of us lining up like we were going to race, but we never did.

And, oh, there are those calls:

Sandy Koufax is a perfect game.

The ball rolls under Bill Buckner’s feet in the 1986 World Series.

Kirk Gibson’s 1988 World Series home run.

But my favorite, and most historic, was the night he called Henry Aaron’s record-setting 715th home run on national TV.

“A black man is getting a standing ovation in the Deep South for breaking the all-time baseball statue record. What a great moment for baseball. What a great moment for Atlanta and the state of Georgia. What a great moment for the country, what a great moment for the world.”

It’s as perfect as Win.

“It’s an important homer, and you can put it in capital letters, as I see it,” Scully told me. “It was more than just a home run. More than a game-winning home run. It gave the whole country a lift.”

Scully, with a voice like Frank Sinatra, as powerful as Winston Churchill, stands up to the end.

In my last interview with Scully two years ago, he talked about his faith, his life, trying to pick up and encourage the country’s sagging souls.

“I believe with all my heart and soul,” he said, “that this is the greatest country God has put on earth. Being great, you must have equally great problems. It’s tough right now, but with the greatness of the country and the greatness of the people we can take some knocks and move forward. I am very confident.

“It’s like baseball. We get knocked down, but like all good hitters, we get back up, brush ourselves off and get back to playing ball. This country is great.

Vin may be gone, but his voice will never be silenced, his legacy will forever be honored.

“He was the love, heart and soul, and consciousness of the Dodgers and baseball,” Steiner said. “The best he’s ever done. The best he’ll ever do.

“How lucky are we to have him in our lives?”

Amen.

Follow Nightengale on Twitter: @bnightengale