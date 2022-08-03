Vin Scully, Hall of Fame broadcaster and longtime voice of Dodgers, dies at 94

Hall of Fame broadcaster Vin Scully has been the radio voice of the Dodgers for nearly seven decades. He is 94 years old.

Scully’s velvety voice and smooth story-telling style made him one of the most beloved figures in Dodgers franchise history. After earning a degree from Fordham University, where he helped found the student radio station WFUV, he began working on Brooklyn Dodgers broadcasts in 1950. He followed the team west when it moved to Los Angeles for the 1957 season.

“He was the voice of the Dodgers, and so much more. He captured their conscience, their receiver, their beauty and defined their glory, from Jackie Robinson to Sandy Koufax, from Kirk Gibson to Clayton Kershaw.” The Dodgers said in a statement. “Vin Scully is the heartbeat of the Dodgers — and in many ways, the heartbeat of all of Los Angeles.”

Sandy Koufax’s perfect game against the Chicago Cubs on September 9, 1965 was one of his many notable moments behind the microphone. His ninth-inning call of that game has been described as pure baseball literature. “There were 29,000 people in the ballpark and a million butterflies,” Scully said.

His voice became more nationally known as he called baseball as well as NFL football and golf for CBS from 1975-82. He then moved to NBC, where he was the network’s lead baseball play-by-play announcer from 1983-89.

It was during this time that he made his most memorable calls. Many fans thought it would follow Kirk Gibson’s famous pinch-hit homer for the Dodgers in Game 1 of the 1988 World Series against the Oakland A’s.

“In a most unlikely year, the impossible happened!” Scully wondered after letting the images speak for more than a minute.

Although he didn’t travel as much in the latter stages of his career, Scully continued to call most of the Dodgers’ home games until his retirement following the 2016 season.

Among his countless awards and honors are the Ford Frick Award from the National Baseball Hall of Fame in 1982; Awarded a Lifetime Achievement Emmy in 1995; A star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, dedicated in 2001, and the Presidential Medal of Freedom in 2016. The Dodger Stadium press box was also named in Scully’s honor.

“We’ve lost an icon,” said Dodgers President & CEO Stan Kasten. “The Dodgers’ Vin Scully is one of the greatest voices in all of sports. He was a giant of a man, not just as a broadcaster, but as a humanitarian. He loved people. He loved life. He loved baseball and the Dodgers. And he loved his family. His voice will be heard forever and will live on in all of our hearts forever. .

“I know he is looking forward to being joined by the love of his life, Sandy. Our thoughts and prayers go out to his family during this difficult time. Winn will be truly missed.”