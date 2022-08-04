Viktor Orbán, the authoritarian leader of Hungary, spoke at CPAC. Who is he?

Far-right Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán addressed a crowd of conservatives Thursday at the annual Conservative Political Action Conference.

Known for his liberal populist rhetoric and policy, the Hungarian leader delivered the title speech “How We Fight” which reflected many values ​​in American politics, from refocusing Christian values ​​to fighting “progressive liberals”.

“You cannot fight successfully with liberal means,” Orbán told the crowd.

Here’s what you need to know about Orbán.

Who is Viktor Orbán?

Orbán is the Prime Minister of Hungary. He was first elected Prime Minister in 1998 and held the role until 2002. In 2010 took power again and was re-elected for a fourth term in April.

In the April election, Orbán’s Fidesz-led coalition won 53%, while the pro-European opposition coalition United for Hungary won just over 34%, according to the National Elections Office.

Why is it controversial?

Orbán then gained notoriety July 2014 speech In which he described his goal of creating a “liberal state”. Since then, he has become representative of a wave of “liberal” leaders around the world who are democratically elected but who use their power to strengthen their control and erode the freedoms normally associated with democracy.

In particular, the Hungarian leader has been criticized for his efforts to crack down on political dissidents and limit press freedom, USA Today previously reported.

Orbán faced backlash in July for suggesting that Europeans should not become “mixed race people”. The Washington Post reported. led to his comments One of his senior advisers resigned.

What is his relationship with Trump?

Former President Donald Trump has been open in his admiration for Orbán.

In a heavily criticized 2019 meeting with Orbán held in the Oval Office, former Pres described the Hungarian leader Like “maybe like me… a bit controversial, but that’s ok.”

Ahead of CPAC, Trump met with Orbán, whom he described as a “friend.” Posted on Satya Social.

Trump Endorsed Orbán before Hungary’s April election, praises the authoritarian prime minister as a “strong leader” who “really loves his country.” Orban was First European leader to endorse Trump in 2016.

What is CPAC?

CPAC, Self-described Founded in 1974, as “the largest and most influential gathering of conservatives in the world”. The 2022 conference is being held in Dallas from August 4-7.

speaker at this year’s conference Texas Sen. Ted Cruz, Ohio Rep. Jim Jordan and Georgia Rep. Including right-wing Republican lawmakers such as Marjorie Taylor Green; Conservative media figures like Sean Hannity and Glenn Beck. The former president is headlining the conference.

CPAC Chairman Mark Schlepp Confirmed on Twitter Orban will speak at the conference in July.

In a July statement, CPAC told The Hill The former president and Orbán have a “special relationship” because of the leaders’ mutual understanding that “we should not be controlled by (the United Nations), [European Union]Radicals, vigilante corporatists or billionaires who believe that regular people cannot be trusted to make their own decisions.”

what did he say

In his speech, Orbán called on American conservatives to “unite forces” against progressive liberals, because “we Hungarians know how to defeat the enemies of freedom on the political battlefield.”

Orbán suggested that to defeat the opposition, conservative Americans must rely on “Judeo-Christian teachings.”

“Today’s progressives are trying to separate Western civilization from its Christian roots,” Orbán said. “Once again, they are crossing a line that should never be crossed… Don’t be afraid to call your enemies by their names.”

He also touched on topics such as immigration, abortion, respect for the police and gay marriage. His remarks condemning unorthodox marriages received a standing ovation from the crowd.

Contributed by: Associated Press