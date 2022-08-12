type here...
Sports Vikings QB Kirk Cousins ​​tests positive for Covid-19, misses...
Sports

Vikings QB Kirk Cousins ​​tests positive for Covid-19, misses preseason opener

By printveela editor

-

6
0
- Advertisment -


Eagan, Minn. (AP) – Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins ​​has tested positive for COVID-19 and will not play in the team’s first preseason game this weekend.

Coach Kevin O’Connell confirmed the diagnosis at Friday’s practice, where Cousins ​​was absent for the second straight day. He fell ill on Thursday and was sent home.

“I like the way he handles it, reporting the symptoms and going through our internal process that we have here,” O’Connell said. “Finally looking for his teammates and we’ll get him back, ready to roll as soon as possible.”

Cousins ​​has “very few” symptoms, O’Connell said.

More:How Analytics Help Vikings’ Kwesi Adofo-Mensah Embrace Uncertainty

From Malignant to Matured:Carson Wentz’s harsh lessons will serve the QB well in Washington’s relaunch

More:22 Recent NFL First-Round Picks Are Not Prospects

Sean Mannion and Kellen Mond will split time in Sunday’s exhibition in Las Vegas, where Cousins ​​isn’t likely to play much if not sick. There are no other quarterbacks on the roster.

“Whoever starts, they’re both going to play a ton. A big evaluation game for us about those guys,” O’Connell said. “They’ve done a lot of good things in camp and now we’re getting to see them play against a full defensive formation, different coverages. I think it’s good for those guys.”

The Vikings plan on roughly an even split of snaps against the Raiders.

“If a guy warms up and starts to feel like he’s going to take a minute or two or something like that, we always adapt,” O’Connell said. “But we’ll have plenty of snaps to get it right. These next three games.

Cousins ​​missed Minnesota’s second-to-last game of the 2021 season after testing positive for COVID-19. He also missed five days in training camp last year with a concussion. Cousins ​​followed NFL protocols for unvaccinated players last season.

Earlier this year, the league suspended all coronavirus protocols. According to the current recommendation from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, people who have tested positive should isolate themselves from others for at least five days. If you stay fever-free for 24 hours without medication and experience improvement in symptoms, isolation ends, the CDC says.

The Vikings’ next practice is Tuesday, assuming he’s healthy and keeping Cousins ​​back on the field.

Previous articleTrump has hired a prominent Atlanta attorney to investigate the election
Next articleWest Ham and the cost of a uselessly fizzy premium brand lager

Latest news

TOP STORIESprintveela editor - 0

Final Days in Afghanistan: 8 Americans Think About US Troop Withdrawal

It should have gotten worse.Most of the embassy staff left Afghanistan that same night or early the next...
Read more
US NEWSprintveela editor - 0

JD Vance on his ‘change of heart’ for Trump: Politicians shouldn’t ‘try to hide’ from their past roles

off Video JD Vance is going from Trump critic to strong supporter...
Read more
Entertainmentprintveela editor - 0

Kane Brown Makes History As First Male Country Artist To Perform At MTV VMA Awards Show: ‘A Huge Honor’

closer Video Fox News Flash Top Entertainment and Celebrity Highlights Here....
Read more
Sportsprintveela editor - 0

Browns fans bemoan the lackluster season ticket holder gift boxes

closer Video Here are the top headlines from Fox News Flash....
Read more
- Advertisement -

Must read

- Advertisement -

You might also likeRELATED
Recommended to you

Editor Picks

Must Read

Hot Topics

About Us

Printveela news is your news, entertainment, music fashion website. We provide you with the latest breaking news and videos straight from the entertainment industry.

Contact us: contact@printveela.com

Follow Us

© Copyright - Printveela News