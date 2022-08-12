Vikings QB Kirk Cousins ​​tests positive for Covid-19, misses preseason opener

Eagan, Minn. (AP) – Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins ​​has tested positive for COVID-19 and will not play in the team’s first preseason game this weekend.

Coach Kevin O’Connell confirmed the diagnosis at Friday’s practice, where Cousins ​​was absent for the second straight day. He fell ill on Thursday and was sent home.

“I like the way he handles it, reporting the symptoms and going through our internal process that we have here,” O’Connell said. “Finally looking for his teammates and we’ll get him back, ready to roll as soon as possible.”

Cousins ​​has “very few” symptoms, O’Connell said.

Sean Mannion and Kellen Mond will split time in Sunday’s exhibition in Las Vegas, where Cousins ​​isn’t likely to play much if not sick. There are no other quarterbacks on the roster.

“Whoever starts, they’re both going to play a ton. A big evaluation game for us about those guys,” O’Connell said. “They’ve done a lot of good things in camp and now we’re getting to see them play against a full defensive formation, different coverages. I think it’s good for those guys.”

The Vikings plan on roughly an even split of snaps against the Raiders.

“If a guy warms up and starts to feel like he’s going to take a minute or two or something like that, we always adapt,” O’Connell said. “But we’ll have plenty of snaps to get it right. These next three games.

Cousins ​​missed Minnesota’s second-to-last game of the 2021 season after testing positive for COVID-19. He also missed five days in training camp last year with a concussion. Cousins ​​followed NFL protocols for unvaccinated players last season.

Earlier this year, the league suspended all coronavirus protocols. According to the current recommendation from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, people who have tested positive should isolate themselves from others for at least five days. If you stay fever-free for 24 hours without medication and experience improvement in symptoms, isolation ends, the CDC says.

The Vikings’ next practice is Tuesday, assuming he’s healthy and keeping Cousins ​​back on the field.