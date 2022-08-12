New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Minnesota Vikings Quarterback Kirk Cousins tested positive for COVID-19 and will not be available to play in Minnesota’s preseason opener Sunday against the Las Vegas Raiders, head coach Kevin O’Connell announced Friday.

Sent home from cousins Vikings practice facility Thursday with an unknown illness. A positive test means he will have to spend five days in quarantine before returning to the team.

“He’s feeling pretty good and has limited symptoms,” O’Connell said. According to the Vikings website . “He’s been freaking me out about installing this morning and planning for Sunday. Unfortunately, he won’t be making the tour.

The Baltimore Ravens extended their preseason winning streak against the Tennessee Titans

“He should be back and ready for our Niners on Tuesday morning, per protocol standards [joint] Practices,” O’Connell added. “As always, we’ll keep you posted.”

In March, the NFL paused its COVID-19 protocols, ending mandatory testing of players as well as masking in team facilities.

Patriots’ Bill Belichick Addresses Offensive Play-Calling Duties: ‘Don’t Worry About It’

“I like the way he handles it — reporting symptoms and going through the internal process that we have here,” O’Connell said. “I’m proud of the route [he] That’s what he did — looking for his teammates at the end — and we’ll have him back and ready to roll as soon as possible.”

Former Seahawks star Earl Thomas’ house destroyed in fire: reports

The Vikings will now turn to their two backup quarterbacks, Kellen Mond and Sean Mannion. Mond is entering his second season in the league after being drafted by the team in the third round of the 2021 NFL Draft. Mannion has been with the Vikings since 2019 after spending his first four years with the Los Angeles Rams.

Click here to get the Fox News app

“We’ll find a good game plan for those guys,” O’Connell said. “Whoever starts, they’re both going to play a ton. It’s a big evaluation game for us for those two guys. They’ve done a lot of good things in camp and now we get to see them play against a guy. [different] Protection structure, various coverages. I think it’s really good for those guys.”

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Kickoff between the Vikings and Raiders is scheduled for Sunday at 4:25 pm ET.