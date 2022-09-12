New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson had an impressive performance in the team’s win over the Green Bay Packers in their Week 1 matchup on Sunday.

The third-year star set a single-game career high with 184 receiving yards on nine receptions with two touchdown catches as the Vikings slapped the Packers 23-7. It was the first win for first-year head coach Kevin O’Connell and a good way to start the year.

Jefferson spoke with FOX’s Tom Rinaldi after the game and was asked what worked well for the Vikings in the game to produce the game he had.

“Our work ethic,” Jefferson said. “I just got into it. KO is coming up in the spring. We know we have to learn new plays, but it’s nice to be with this team. We’ve got some players on this team, man.”

Jefferson was clear when asked what message the win sent to the rest of the NFL.

“A lot of people, stop doubting us, man. We know what it was in the past. But it’s in the past. There’s some new players in the building, new coaches in the building – new system. We’re definitely coming for it,” he said.

Jefferson emerged as one of the most electrifying wide receivers in the NFL, and he’s back to build on a stellar 2021 season in which he had 108 catches for 1,616 yards and 10 touchdowns.

Kirk Cousins, who was 23-32 with 277 passing yards and two touchdowns, praised the game plan for the win.

“There’s no secret. There’s no specific formula. Let’s have our coaches have a good plan to start the game, put us in a position to be successful, and just execute,” Cousins ​​said via the team’s website. “Right now the plays are running together. Everything is running together. But I know we’re off to a fast start, and that helps in Week 1 to get your audience.”