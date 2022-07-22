New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Victoria Vessey, finalist For this year’s SI Swim SearchThere are many reasons to be thankful.

The model, full-time attorney and brain tumor survivor was honored at the 5th Annual Wonder Woman Initiative during Miami Swim Week in Miami Beach, Florida.

The initiative hosts special events celebrating survivors of domestic violence and trauma and honors women who have overcome the odds in their communities.

Founded by Tayo Ishola, a Miami-based fashion designer, Edo is a swimwear brand that aims to empower women and encourage others to share their stories.

In 2017, Vessey was diagnosed with multiple paraganglioma, a brain-skull tumor, and a carotid body tumor that required surgery and Identify radiation therapy. During her time at Duke University Hospital, she volunteered to participate in a study to help more patients beat rare tumors.

Today, the Former NBA dancer Charlotte Hornets is an advocate for the National Brain Tumor Society, which helped her during her radiation treatments at the Duke Cancer Institute.

“It’s amazing to be a part of such a great initiative to empower women and to be chosen for my leadership and vulnerability,” Vessey told Fox News Digital. “Wonder Woman I have such an icon, and receiving the award means a lot to me, confirming that I am going the right way and doing the right thing.

“Sometimes, when you’re vulnerable, if you’re influencing someone, you don’t really know who you’re influencing. For me, that gives me the fuel to be real and honest on my social media and continue to help others on my life’s journey.”

Vessey thinks so In describing her health journeyOthers who are experiencing similar symptoms are encouraged to speak up.

“During Miami Swim WeekI’m not at my peak physical performance and I’m not necessarily feeling my ultimate best in front of all the cameras,” Wess admits. “If I’m going to teach about empowering women and others, I have to love myself in any stage or situation.

“My body may not be at its peak, but I’ve talked about not being at my physical best, and I’m still confident … for now. We’re not promised tomorrow or even the next breath. It’s nice to look forward to what you’ll be like in the future or what you’ll look like in two months, but What matters most is who you are right now and in this moment.”

Despite receiving praise and encouragement from her followers on social media, Vessey said dealing with trolls who are critical online is not easy.

“Embracing all my flaws Over the past two weeks on social media Got a lot of feedback,” she said. “I was called ‘ugly’ and ‘fat’ at Miami Swim Week, but that’s just the industry I’m in. I’m used to it, but I don’t let it stop me from being confident and working the runway. I decided to use my social media to talk about it and the response was amazing. It also helped girls and other models to feel confident in their skin.

“My motto is to always be a light to others in guiding them to love themselves as much as I have learned to love myself,” Vessey said. “Helping others shine doesn’t dim my light at all, it makes the world a lot lighter.”

Vessey previously told Fox News Digital that despite losing “100%” of hearing in her right ear, she’s “doing great.” Became a model Be proactive in getting regular MRI checkups. She also mentioned how her appearance in the 2022 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue, which is on newsstands now, has made her optimistic about her future.

“I don’t know who I am anymore,” she said. “I was losing my sense of myself. I was losing my spirit, my motivation. And choosing to do something brought some spark back into my life. I felt like I was doing something right. It inspired me to share. My story with others. Maybe I can inspire someone to not give up, no matter what they’re going through. .

Fitness Icon Denise Austin, 65, and Daughter Katie Model Bikinis for SI Swimsuit Runway Show: ‘Proud Mama’

“Honestly, no matter the outcome, I’m just grateful to be a part of this next chapter in my life,” Vessey added. “It’s given me such a gift. I’m so hopeful now. And I’m excited for what’s to come. When people see me, they’ll never know all the pain I’ve been through, all the struggles I’ve been through.

“But I hope I can make a difference in people’s lives and inspire them to do what they thought was impossible. Even if you don’t think it’s possible, try. I did.”

as Finalist in SI Swim Search, Vessey was selected out of thousands of submissions to be photographed by acclaimed SI photographer Yu Tsai. The winner of the annual casting call will become a rookie in the 2023 edition.