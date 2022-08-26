New You can listen to Fox News articles now!

Victor Davis Hansen, a senior fellow at the Hoover Institution, proposed solutions for K-12 education in the United States on Thursday’s “Jesse Waters Primetime” to avoid being “brainwashed” by the public school system.

Victor Davis Hanson: We can solve K-12 if we say to every teacher, “You have a choice. You can either go forward. Education School Monopoly And get credentialed and brainwashed, or get an MA in education, like a community college teacher or a prep school.” And I think there’s going to be a huge dropout from the school of education. And they couldn’t control it. All these MA programs, and the teachers are going to be more academically rigorous. .

What is Critical Race Theory?

We can tell every student getting a BA: You have to take a national test — like the SAT entrance exam — to see how you do if you do better after four years. And it will quantify the BA so that we all know that the BA has something in common – a basic knowledge of mathematics. Tenure should be seen. he is Business only in America Where you get lifetime employment after six years. They may have revolving contracts.

Click here to download the Fox News app

Check out the full interview below: