Victims of abuse and harassment ‘silenced’ by non-disclosure agreements fight to change British Columbia law

WARNING: This article contains references to sexual violence and may refer to those who have been abused or know someone who has been abused.

Not even her father’s death could free Susan McRae from the legal restrictions that prevent her from speaking out about the sexual abuse she was allegedly subjected to as a child.

Court documents show that four years ago, a British Columbia judge denied McRae’s motion to annul a non-disclosure agreement she signed in 1997 as part of a court settlement.

Not only that, McRae was ordered to pay her father’s $500 estate in legal fees.

“It’s so insulting,” said the Vancouver woman.

Although she is legally barred from talking about what happened to her when she was a child, McRae’s 84-year-old mother Marie confirmed that McRae told her about the alleged sexual abuse long before the NDA.

Now they have both joined the fight to have provincial and federal governments pass legislation that would severely restrict the use of non-disclosure agreements (NDAs), banning them entirely in cases of abuse, harassment and discrimination.

“People cannot be healed if they are still silent about what happened to them,” McRae said.

“We don’t want NDAs to be misused”

The movement is rapidly gaining momentum in Canada.

This spring only, Prince Edward Island officially became the first province to limit the use of NDAs, and similar legislation has been passed in Nova Scotia and Manitoba.

Representatives of the BC Campaign against NDA can’t buy my silence they say they meet regularly with government officials.

A spokesperson for the Attorney General’s office told the CBC in an email that the ministry is monitoring developments in other provinces to see if any changes to British Columbia law should be made.

“We know that non-disclosure agreements and confidentiality agreements can play a useful role when used correctly. But we do not want non-disclosure agreements to be used to silence those who have experienced harassment, abuse and discrimination,” the email reads.

Julie MacFarlane is one of the co-founders of the Can’t Buy My Silence campaign, which aims to severely limit the use of NDA worldwide. (SHS)

The Can’t Buy My Silence campaign was launched by Julie McFarlane, Professor Emeritus at the University of Windsor School of Law in Ontario, and Zelda Perkins, former assistant to disgraced film producer and sexual predator Harvey Weinstein.

Both have personal experience with the NDA.

Perkins broke it down to talk about what she experienced and witnessed while working for Weinstein.

McFarlane sued the Church of England for sexual abuse by a priest and, during settlement negotiations, convinced the church to stop the practice of using the NDA in such cases.

She said non-disclosure agreements are increasingly common in the academic world and in labor disputes, becoming widespread and normalized over the past decade. Those who signed them in cases of abuse and harassment told the CBC they were led to believe it was the only way their complaints could be settled.

The purpose of McFarlane’s campaign is to make sure these agreements are only used for their original purpose – to protect trade secrets from competitors in the business world.

She believes that in a post-Me Too world, limiting non-disclosure agreements is critical to holding wrongdoers accountable.

“If you end up signing a non-disclosure agreement that ends a huge number of these cases… you haven’t really achieved anything. The wrongdoing person can continue, maybe in another job, and more often than not, the person who made the initial complaint will be fired with a small pay that won’t last that long,” McFarlane said.

“It’s absurd that they are legal at all”

She pointed out that victims who sign non-disclosure agreements related to their work are often denied employment opportunities in the future because they cannot explain why they quit their last job.

This is exactly what happened to a British Columbian woman who, in 2020, signed a non-disclosure agreement to settle a human rights complaint alleging her boss was constantly sexually harassing himself at a major government agency.

The woman, who is not being identified by the CBC due to potential legal implications, said she would not be able to find a new job in the same field after her settlement.

Thankfully, she was ready for a career change, but the process left her feeling fed up and frustrated.

“I cried a whole bunch. I trust no one. I certainly don’t trust institutions. It got me thinking, why does society hate women so much?” she said.

“This is not a process designed to solve a problem or solve a problem. It is only meant to silence the victims and protect the reputation of the institutions.”

One British Columbian who signed a non-disclosure agreement to settle a sexual harassment complaint against her boss says the process has left her frustrated. (Shutterstock)

She said she filed her original complaint hoping to get a public apology and protect other women, but her lawyer told her that at best there would be a financial settlement with a confidentiality clause.

“I think it’s absurd that they’re legal at all. It keeps us in the dark ages. Institutions cannot grow. Society cannot change or develop when no one knows there is a problem,” she said.

Alleged abuse victim sued for NDA violation

Many non-disclosure agreements are likely to be unenforceable in Canadian courts, MacFarlane said, but challenging them can be intimidating and costly.

In 2016, an Ontarian named Sherry Thomson sued by her mother Eileen Wilke then a city councilor in Lions Bay, British Columbia, and her stepfather, Ronald Wilke, for publicly sharing the details of their childhood sexual abuse allegations.

In defiance of a multi-year non-disclosure agreement, Thomson sent out letters outlining the alleged abuse to various people in the Lions Bay community after learning that her mother was running for municipal office.

According to court documents, Thomson settled a lawsuit in the 1990s over allegations that Ronald Wilke sexually abused her for years and Eileen Wilke failed to defend her.

Eileen Wilk resigned from the council after The Vancouver Sun reported on her lawsuit v. Thomson, and the case was never brought to trial or settled.

Susan McRae says she has hope for the first time in years. (Ben Nelms/CBC)

The movement against the NDA is global.

In the UK, two private member bills based on model legislation developed by Can’t Buy My Silence were introduced, and 67 universities signed a campaign pledge never to use NDAs. No Canadian university has signed this pledge.

The bill is also in the approval process in Ireland, and the Australian state of Victoria has proposed similar restrictions.

Closer to home, lawmakers in the US passed a law that makes it illegal for employers to enforce the NDA in cases of sexual harassment.

For Susan McCray, the momentum of the movement was potentially lifesaving.

“Last year in July, to be honest, I was on the verge of suicide … I was just completely exhausted trying to convince people that this is a priority,” she said.

“For the first time in many, many, many years, I feel like everything is changing.”