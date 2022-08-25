New You can listen to Fox News articles now!

Members of an Iranian opposition group have filed a lawsuit against Iran’s president for his role in a 1988 massacre of dissidents just weeks before he is scheduled to speak before the United Nations General Assembly.

Steven Schneebaum, who filed the lawsuit on behalf of the victims, told Fox News Digital, “The plaintiffs suffered the injuries they claim; the people who were murdered were murdered. They were murdered.”

“There’s no doubt about it. Amnesty International confirmed it. The State Department confirmed it … We’re asking for an opportunity to tell our story publicly before a federal judge, and I think my client deserves that.”

Iranian President Ibrahim Raisi took office in August 2021 after a low turnout and allegations of election fraud.

He played a key role in the “Death Commission” of political prisoners in 1988, then served as Prosecutor General of Tehran from 1989 to 1994.

Amnesty International cites figures of 4,500 to 5,000 men, women and children killed in prisons in Iran, with “the true number of dead … still unknown because the executions were carried out in secret.” A book published by Hossein Ali Montazeri, once known as Ayatollah Khomeini’s former deputy, cited a figure as high as 30,000, according to the Daily Telegraph.

“In the summer of 1988, Raisi and his cohorts literally decided who would live and who would die, and about 30,000 people were led out to be executed, sometimes in large groups of up to 12 after hearings,” Schneebaum said. , who also serves as an adjunct professor at Johns Hopkins University’s School of Advanced International Studies.

“The prisoners were basically asked one question: Do you deny your opposition to the regime, meaning in 90% of cases you deny your membership or your support for the MEK?”

Raisi has made a controversial appearance at this year’s UN General Assembly, and many critics are urging President Biden to deny visa approval to Raisi and his fellow officials. If he appears in the US, it will give Schneebaum and his clients a rare opportunity to serve Raisi and try to take him to court.

“Raisi hasn’t stepped outside of Iran much in recent years,” Schneebaum explained. But he pointed to another member of the 1988 commission, Hamid Nouri, who was arrested by Swedish authorities last year and faces criminal charges for his role.

“He will be physically present in the United States and our argument is that there is sufficient connection to the United States to justify the jurisdiction of the US federal courts over him,” he added.

The biggest obstacle to the lawsuit — aside from ensuring Raisi is physically present in the U.S. — is the question of immunity. As a visiting dignitary, Raisi may have diplomatic immunity, but Schneebaum believes the structure of Iran’s government helps him because immunity should apply to “heads of state.”

A State Department handout on the subject notes that most privileges and immunities are “not absolute,” and that the Diplomatic Relations Act of 1978 replaced most antiquated laws on the subject. Under the new provisions, certain protections apply only to officials of nations that have ratified the Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations or to whom the US president has granted privileges and immunities.

Schneebaum’s case depends on some combination of those gray areas to move forward.

“The United States, in general, has honored the absolute immunity of — and this is an important position — the head of state, unquote,” he explained. “That’s our argument [that] Ibrahim is not the head of state of Iran. He may have the presidency, but he is not the leader since Ayatollah Khamenei is the supreme leader [and] So he is the head of state of Iran and indeed the constitution of Iran.”

The State Department did not respond to a Fox News Digital inquiry seeking clarification on the immunity question.

Schneebaum, who recently filed his lawsuit in the US Court for the Southern District of New York, cited earlier cases such as the case against former Philippine dictator Ferdinand Marcos, who was convicted by a US court of human rights abuses in 2011. He filed this case. Relying on the Torture Victim Protection Act and arguing that the question of law rests on the accused making themselves available to federal jurisdiction.

Raisi avoided the Cop26 climate conference He must step into the UK after calls for his arrest in Glasgow last year, and Sneebaum admits his trial could have a similar outcome, but he believes his clients – victims of the regime – should have a chance.

“We play by the rules,” Schneebaum said. “If we lose, it’s not a fluke. I’ve lost cases before. I hate losing cases, but I think we’ve got a shot here.”

Fox News’ Adam Shaw contributed to this report.