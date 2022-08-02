Victim’s father Sandy Hook says Alex Jones made his life “a living hell”.

Enlarge this image toggle signature Briana Sanchez/Austin American Statesman via AP, Poole

Briana Sanchez/Austin American Statesman via AP, Poole

Austin, Texas. The father of a 6-year-old boy killed in the Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting testified on Tuesday that conspiracy theorist Alex Jones made his life a “living hell” by making accusations that the murders were a prank involving actors aimed at increased gun control.

Neil Heslin said that in over an hour of emotional testimony, during which he often held back tears, he experienced online abuse, anonymous phone calls and street harassment.

“What has been said about me and Sandy Hook herself resonates all over the world,” Heslin said. “Over time, I really realized how dangerous it was … My life was in danger. I fear for my life, I fear for my safety.”

Shooting at Uvalde Primary School In the 10 years since Sandy Hook, gun laws in the US haven’t changed much.

Heslin said his home and car were shot at, and his lawyers said on Monday the family had a “meeting” in Austin after a lawsuit began in the city and were in isolation under guard.

Heslin and Scarlett Lewis, the parents of 6-year-old Jesse Lewis, are suing Jones and his media company Free Speech Systems over the harassment and threats they and other parents they say have been subjected to over the years because of Jones and his Infowars website. Jones said the 2012 attack that killed 20 first graders and six staff at a Connecticut school was a hoax or fabrication.

Heslin and Lewis are seeking at least $150 million in the case.

“Today is very important to me and it was a long time ago… to meet Alex Jones for what he said and did to me. To restore the honor and legacy of my son,” Heslin said.

Interviews with authors Sandy Hook ushered in a new era of conspiracy and lies, says author

Heslin also said that while he doesn’t know if the “Sandy Hook” prank theory originated from Jones, it was Jones who “strike the match and lit the fire” through an online platform and broadcast that reached millions of people around the world.

Heslin told jurors about holding his son with a bullet hole in his head, even describing the extent of the damage to his son’s body. A key segment of the case is a 2017 Infowars broadcast that stated that Heslin did not hold his son’s body.

According to him, at the moment, an apology from Jones is not enough.

“Alex started this fight,” Heslin said, “and I will finish it.”

Jones was not in court during Heslin’s testimony, which his father called “cowardly”. Jones missed most of the testimony during the two-week trial, and when he was present, a group of bodyguards were present in the courtroom. Tuesday was the last scheduled day to testify, and Jones was expected to testify as the only witness in his defense.

Scarlett Lewis was also called to testify on Tuesday. She told most of her testimony directly to Jones, who arrived at the courtroom.

“I am a mother first and I know you are a father,” Lewis said. “My son existed… I know you know that.”

Bilateral Sandy Hook’s parents sue conspiracy theorist Alex Jones over shooting was ‘fake’

At one point, Lewis asked Jones, “Do you think I’m an actor?”

“No, I don’t think you’re an actor,” Jones replied before the judge warned him to keep quiet until it was his turn to testify.

Heslin and Lewis suffer from a form of post-traumatic stress disorder that results from persistent trauma, like those suffered by soldiers in war zones or victims of child abuse, a forensic psychologist who has studied and met with them said Monday.

Jones called the lawsuit against him an infringement on his First Amendment rights.

At stake in court is the question of how much Jones will pay. The parents have asked the jury to award $150 million in damages for defamation and willful infliction of emotional distress. The jury will then consider whether Jones and his company pay punitive damages.

National Alex Jones media company files for bankruptcy during libel trial

The court is just one of several faces that Jones finds himself in.

Courts in Texas and Connecticut have already found Jones liable for defamation for portraying the Sandy Hook massacre as a hoax. In both states, judges ruled in absentia against Jones without trial because he did not respond to court orders or hand over documents.

Jones had already tried to financially protect Free Speech Systems. The company filed for federal bankruptcy protection last week. The Sandy Hook families have separately sued Jones over his financial claims, alleging that the company is trying to protect the millions belonging to Jones and his family through front men.