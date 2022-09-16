New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Vice President Kamala Harris again shrugged off a question Friday about the arrival of immigrants near her Washington, DC, home.

Later Friday, her husband, Second Gentleman Doug Emhoff, called it “disgraceful” and a “political stunt.”

“These are people,” Emhoff told reporters after receiving a Covid-19 booster shot. “These are people. They need to be treated with dignity, kindness and respect, and they are not. And in this country we have so-called leaders who, instead of focusing on what is good for the people in their own states, are using the people as pawns for a political stunt.

Texas Governor Greg Abbott sent two buses carrying 101 migrants outside the Naval Observatory on Thursday morning. The group includes immigrants from Venezuela, Uruguay, Colombia and Mexico. Multiple immigrants asked by Fox News Digital said in an interview Sunday that they think the border is open, contrary to what Harris said.

2 Migration buses arrive outside Vice President Kamala Harris’ Naval Observatory residence in DC

Harris, who appeared with South African President Cyril Ramaphosa on Friday, ignored a reporter’s question about her response to the buses.

“What was your reaction to the buses yesterday?” a pool reporter asked the vice president as he thanked the press with the South African president.

Harris and Ramaphosa walked in without taking questions.

The migrants were taken to a local church on Thursday by non-governmental groups.

DC Mayor Muriel Bowser declared a state of emergency on the buses of migrants from Texas and Arizona

The latest convoy of buses came hours after Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis sent two planes full of immigrants to Martha’s Vineyard on Wednesday following his promise to land illegal immigrants in progressive states.

Harris declined to comment on the two migrant buses after remarks at the White House on Thursday.

Harris spoke Thursday morning at the United We Stand Summit at the White House. As the vice president left the East Room following her remarks, a White House pool reporter asked her to comment on recent immigrants near her DC residence.

Harris looked at the reporter and continued walking without answering.